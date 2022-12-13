Karnataka Reports is First Zika Virus Case as 5-Year-Old Tests Positive

A 5-year-old girl in Karnataka has tested positive for the Zika virus, becoming state’s first case, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Tuesday. A Pune lab report confirmed that the girl was positive for Zika virus.

“This is the first case in the state and the government is monitoring the situation very carefully. Our department is well prepared to handle it," Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

Earlier this month, a 67-year-old man was found infected with the Zika virus in the Bavdhan area of Pune. The man is a resident of Nashik and had come to Pune on November 6.

According to the health department, the man came to Jahangir Hospital with fever, cough, joint pain and fatigue on November 16 and was diagnosed with Zika in a private laboratory on November 18. The patient is clinically stable and has no complications, the health department had said.

“A case of Zika virus reported in Maharashtra. A 67-year-old man patient was found in Bavdhan Pune city, he is originally from Nashik and had come to Pune on November 6, earlier on October 22 he had travelled to Surat. On November 30 National Institute of Virology had confirmed the Zika virus infection in him. Currently, the patient is clinically stable and has no complications," Maharashtra Health Department had said.

An entomological survey of the Zika virus across Pune city is being done to mitigate future outbreaks.

Zika virus (ZIKV) disease (ZVD) is considered to be one of the significant public health diseases of concern post-2016 outbreak in Brazil. Caused by a virus transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day, symptoms of this disease include mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, or a headache.

(With ANI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here