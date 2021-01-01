Karnataka Reshuffles IAS, IPS Bigwigs, Including Sparring Officers D Roopa, Hemant Nimbalkar

The Karnataka government on Thursday effected a major administrative reshuffle by promoting and transferring a few top IAS and IPS officers, including two clashing inspector general of police (IGP) rank officials D Roopa and Hemant Nimbalkar.

Principal secretary-rank IAS officers Kapil Mohan, Gaurav Gupta and G Kumar Naik have been elevated to the rank of additional chief secretary, according to an order.

It said Atul Kumar Tiwari, additional secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the government of India, has been promoted to the apex scale of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). The government notification said that P Ravindranath has been promoted from additional director general of police (forest cell) to director general of police (civil rights enforcement).

IGP central range Seemanth Kumar Singh has been promoted to ADGP (Anti-Corruption Bureau). K Ramachandra Rao has been transferred from ADGP (Civil Rights Enforcement) to ADGP (Grievances and Human Rights), the order stated.

IPS officer Malini Krishnamoorthy has been transferred as the ADGP and Principal Secretary in the Home Department. Home Secretary Roopa, an IGP-rank officer, has been transferred as the managing director of the Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited, while Nimbalkar, Bengaluru additional commissioner of police, has been transferred to the Internal Security Division.

A tug of war has erupted between the two senior IPS officers over the Rs 619 crore Bengaluru Safe City project under the Nirbhaya scheme. Nimbalkar, who is also Chairman of Nirbhaya Tender Inviting Committee and tender scrutiny Committee, had alleged that someone had impersonated the home secretary and tried to gain access to classified information, which according to him tantamount to ''illegal interference.''

In response, Roopa said she accessed the tender documents and found serious irregularities in them. Calling it a ''whistle-blowing'' act, Roopa said the Bharat Electronics Ltd had complained to the Prime Minister's Office that the tender favoured a particular vendor. Subsequently, the government ordered the Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant to probe into the ''illegal interference'' in the process. The order on transfers further stated that M Chandra Sekhar has been transferred from the anti-corruption bureau and is now IGP (Central Range). Vipul Kumar has been transferred as IGP and Director of Karnataka Police Academy.

Mangaluru police commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash has been appointed as the deputy inspector general (DIG) of the Karnataka State Reserve Police. Pawar Pravin Madhukar and N Satheesh Kumar have been promoted from the post of DIG to IGP.

Chetan Singh Rathor, Amit Singh, N Shashi Kumar and Dr Y S Ravi Kumar have been promoted from the rank of superintendent of police to DIG.