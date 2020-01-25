Karnataka School Girl Dies of Cardiac Arrest During Dance Practice

Bengaluru: A 14-year-old school girl died following "a cardiac arrest" during a dance session in a Karnataka village near the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), police said on Saturday.

"According to a video clip in the social media, the victim, Pujitha, a Class IX student of a private school at Gollahalli village in Kolar district, collapsed while dancing with other students on Thursday.

"She was rushed to a private hospital at Bangarpet where doctors declared her brought dead," said KGF Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujeetha. KGF town is 30km from Gollahalli and 100km east of Bengaluru on the old Madras Road in the southern state.

"We don't have details on the unfortunate incident, as her parents did not file a complaint with us, nor the Vimala Hrudaya High School management have made a statement so far," Sujeetha added.

The KL Jalappa Hospital told local reporters that as Pujitha suffered a cardiac arrest, efforts to revive her heart failed and she was dead by the time she was rushed to the hospital on the advice of the state-run primary health centre in the village.

"The school cancelled the cultural event for which Pujitha and other students were practising," a source said.

