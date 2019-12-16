Take the pledge to vote

Karnataka School Run by RSS Leader Makes Students Re-enact Babri Masjid Demolition

Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi were chief guests at the school event.

Deepa Balakrishnan | CNN-News18

December 16, 2019
Karnataka School Run by RSS Leader Makes Students Re-enact Babri Masjid Demolition
The video shows a bunch of children dressed in white and saffron rushing towards the huge Babri Masjid poster amid chants of ‘Shree Ram Chandra Ki Jai’ .

Bengaluru: The students of a private school, which is run by an RSS functionary, were made to re-enact the demolition of the Babri Masjid as part of a school programme in Karnataka.

The video of the event has gone viral on social media. It shows a bunch of children dressed in white and saffron rushing towards the huge Babri Masjid poster amid chants of ‘Shree Ram Chandra Ki Jai’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’. A background voice recounts the 1992 incident when the Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished as students tear apart the poster and bring it down, while responding to slogans ‘Jai Hanuman and 'Bolo Bajrang Bali Ki Jai.'

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers, DV Sadananda Gowda, and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi were chief guests at the programme 'Kreedotsava'. It was held on Sunday evening at the Sri Rama Vidya Kendra at Kalladka near Mangalore.

The school is run by a Trust of Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, a very influential RSS leader in coastal Karnataka and executive member of the right-wing organisation's south-central region.

“A school in Karnataka run by an RSS leader is making its students re-enact the demolition of the Babri Masjid. This is the future of education in India when the RSS-BJP takeover of our society is complete. And this is why it's our duty to resist," tweeted Srivatsa YB, the national campaign in-charge of Indian Youth Congress.

Congress spokesperson VS Ugrappa said the agenda of the programme was “to impress upon the Hindus.”

Bedi later tweeted videos of the school children in a formation of the proposed Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

"All such performances enabled the school ensure all its 3,800+ school children participate in the annual festival of Sri Rama Vidya kendra, Kalladka village, near Mangalore," she said.

