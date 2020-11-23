Karnataka Schools and pre-University Colleges to Remain Shut Till December

Karnataka government has decided that schools and pre-University colleges in the state will remain shut until the end of December. The decision was taken after a high level meeting on Monday.

"Schools and pre-University colleges in the state will not be reopened until the end of December. This is following the report of the technical advisory committee. Further decision on reopening schools will be taken in a meeting held in the third week of December," said Suresh Kumar, primary and secondary education minister.

Degree colleges in the state are open in the state since November 17 but the attendance has been poor. Classes nine to twelve are being considered with priority whereas the state government's least priority would be classes below eighth standard.

"It was decided to postpone re-opening of the schools after reviewing the Covid-19 scenario in the state subsequently. The impact of reopening of the colleges will be known in the coming days. The current scenario of Covid-19 in the state is showing a declining trend with around 1700 cases and 20 deaths reported daily. It is important to consolidate this gain that is made after great efforts in this last eight months to contain the disease in the state," the technical advisory committee said in its meeting on Sunday.

"Besides, the months of December and January due to winter is conducive to occurrence and spread of respiratory infections including Covid-19 . The epidemiological perspective based on state Covid-19 survey done in September is that there may be a spike in COVID-19 cases in the districts with low prevalence," the committee stated explaining its stand to not reopen schools.

This year, there are 9,59,566 students in class ten across state, CBSE and ICSE boards and 5,70,126 students in class twelve under state board alone.

Officials from the departments of education, health, transport, rural development and panchayat raj and BBMP were part of the meeting headed by Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa.