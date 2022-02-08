Karnataka Schools Shut for 3 Days Due to Hijab Row

Schools and colleges in Karnataka will be closed for three days due to ongoing protests in the hijab-wearing case. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai has asked students, teachers, and management to maintain peace and harmony. The statement came after clashes erupted between hijab-wearing women and saffron scarf wearing people on a college campus in Udupi.

Earlier today, in Udupi’s Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College a large group of students wearing saffron stoles and headgears raised slogans in the campus as hijab-clad Muslim girls were staging a protest demanding justice, forcing the police and college authorities to intervene. Violence also erupted at colleges in Mandya after which section 144 was imposed in Shivamogga and Davangere districts.

In a Tweet, Bommai said, “I appeal to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of Karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate."

I appeal to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered closure of all high schools and colleges for next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate.— Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) February 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh too is considering banning the hijab in schools. MP School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said that hijab is not part of school dress and only uniforms should be allowed. Department in Madhya Pradesh will examine schools and ensure they are following guidelines related to school dress.

