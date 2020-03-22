Karnataka Seals its Borders, Announces Free Ration for All for 2 Months as Covid-19 Cases Reach 20

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Sunday closed the state borders and said that all domestic passengers would now be screened as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced that free ration will be given to all in one go for the next two months as the number of positive cases in the state reached 20.

He also assured that the stock of all essential items will continue to be available and there is no need for citizens panic and hoard items.

“We have decided to turn the 1,700-bed Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru to an exclusive Covid-19 treatment hospital. We are also increasing facilities to test at least 200 out of 10 lakh people. All symptomatic and non-symptomatic contacts of positive patients will be tested," Yediyurappa said.

The state government urged people to not go to villages from cities for the next 15 days and said it is taking steps to obtain permission to test coronavirus in more government and private hospitals with cooperation from ICMR and NIV.

Coronavirus ‘war rooms’ will be opened across the state to tackle the outbreak and the Balabrooie Guest House in Bangalore would be converted into a 24/7 'war room' and be led by the chief minister himself.

Karnataka reported five new cases on Saturday, taking the total to 20 of which 14 cases are from Bengaluru, 3 from Kalburgi and one each from Kodagu, Chikkaballapur and Mysore.

Meanwhile, class 10 (SSLC) exams were postponed but PU (pre-university) exams will be held as per the schedule, authorities said.

