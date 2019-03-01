Karnataka Secretariat Gets Its First Transgender Employee

The Karnataka secretariat or Vidhan Soudha got its first transgender employee in Parichay Gowda, who was inducted into the women and child welfare department on Friday.Parichay (28), who hails from Mysuru and had relocated to Bengaluru a few years ago, was jubilant on her first day at the job. “I am very excited to work here. I will give it my best as it is a big opportunity for me,” she said as she familiarised herself with her new office.Parichay will work as a clerk and will be on a Group-D employee pay scale. Before this, she used to work at Payana, an NGO that closely works with bringing sexual minorities into the mainstream.When asked if she was nervous about running into politicians in the corridors of power, Parichay said she had no reason to be as she had her team by her side.The women and child welfare department, headed by Jayamala, believes that the principle of inclusivity should begin from each individual and hence, thought of setting an example by hiring a member of the LGBTQ community in the ministry."It is our responsibility, to give a dignified life to transgenders who face several problems and are often overlooked in our society. Given the circumstances, I am happy to start this in my own department. With the right opportunity and respect, I believe transgenders can also come forward and prove themselves." Jayamala said.In December 2018, M Monisha, a transgender woman from Belagavi, was recruited as a full-time employee at the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi, the state’s second secretariat.