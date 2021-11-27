Karnataka Seeks Centre's Nod For Booster Doses; Amps Testing in Districts Bordering Kerala

Amid mounting global concerns over new coronavirus strain ‘Omicron’ and two South African passengers testing positive in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government on Saturday announced a host of curbs as it sought to proactively contain the pandemic situation that looks set to explode bringing in fresh fears of another horrific wave of infections. The state has also asked the Centre for permission to administer booster shots to its frontline workers.

The state government has decided to increase surveillance at all districts bordering Kerala even as the neighbouring state tightened curbs at its airports. The decision was taken after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with officials regarding the control of Covid-19. He also held virtual discussions with District Officers of seven Districts - BBMP Bangalore City District, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu and Mysore.

In the high level meeting, it was decided to intensify screening of international passengers at the airports and make RT-PCR test reports compulsory for those arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to go on an aggressive campaign to trace those who have not taken the second dose of the vaccine and cover them at the earliest.

In the meeting, it was also decided to impose a temporary ban on cultural programmes in schools and colleges, and make second dose of vaccination compulsory for those working in government offices, malls, hotels, cinema halls, zoos, swimming pools and libraries, Revenue minister R Ashok said while briefing media persons.

The important decisions of the meeting are.

Strict vigil in the areas bordering Kerala and Maharashtra.

RT-PCR negative report compulsory for those entering the state from Kerala and Maharashtra.

Compulsory RT-PCR test again (second time) for students from Kerala who arrived in the last 14 days.

Students in hostels who have got negative RT-PCR test report would have to get RT-PCR test done again on the seventh day after the first report.

More intense testing for students in medical and nursing colleges.

Intensify screening of international travellers at airports. No entry into the cities for those who test positive.

Those tested positive at airports would be sent to hospitals for treatment.

Temporary ban on cultural programmes in schools and colleges.

Karnataka requests Centre’s approval for Booster Dose

Karnataka is keen to administer booster dose of the vaccine as part of its plan to prevent third wave of Covid in the state. The high level committee discussed the issue. “We have urged the union government to allow the state to administer the booster dose, especially for the front line workers. We may get the go ahead from the centre in a week," Ashok said.

The vaccination campaign has covered a large segment of the population. However the need for the booster dose is being felt, especially for the front line workers who got vaccinated at the very beginning of vaccination campaign.

Centre has been requested to permit the state to administer the Booster dose for front line workers. The Centre is likely to respond positively for state’s request, Ashok said.

