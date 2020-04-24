Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Karnataka Sees 18 New Coronavirus Cases, Bengaluru Urban District Reports 11 Infections

Among the latest cases, eleven, including five of them accused in Padayarayanapura violence and lodged in Ramanagara jail, are from Bengaluru Urban district.

PTI

Updated:April 24, 2020, 2:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Karnataka Sees 18 New Coronavirus Cases, Bengaluru Urban District Reports 11 Infections
Representative image: People buy vegetables from a makeshift market in National College grounds during a nationwide lockdown, in Bengaluru on March 28, 2020. (PTI)

Bengaluru: Eighteen new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karnataka taking the total number of infections in the state to 463, the Health department said on Friday.

The new cases, including one woman and two children, were reported from Thursday evening till Friday noon and the total cases of 463 included 18 deaths and 150 discharges, it said in a mid-day situation bulletin.

Among the latest cases, eleven, including five of them accused in Padayarayanapura violence and lodged in Ramanagara jail, are from Bengaluru Urban district.

The five are among 126 people arrested in connection with the attack on health workers when they went to the minority-dominated Padarayanapura for quarantining some people who were the primary and secondary contacts of coronavirus patients from the area on April 19.

Among the fresh cases, two each are from Belagavi and Bagalkote districts, one each are from Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura and Vijayapura.

Fifteen out of 18 cases are contacts of patients already tested positive, two are with the history of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and one with travel history to Surat in Gujarat.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    17,610

    +921*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,077

    +1,377*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,749

    +424*  

  • Total DEATHS

    718

    +32*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres