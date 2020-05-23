INDIA

1-MIN READ

Karnataka Sees Biggest Coronavirus Spike With 196 New Cases, Tally Nears 2,000-mark

Representative image: People buy vegetables from a makeshift market in National College grounds during a nationwide lockdown, in Bengaluru on March 28, 2020. (PTI)

With 42 deaths and 598 discharges, there are 1,297 active corona cases in the state, the department said in its mid-day bulletin. A 32-year-old man from Bengaluru Urban became the 42nd COVID-19 related fatality in the state.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 23, 2020, 3:21 PM IST
In the biggest ever spike, Karnataka has reported 196 new COVID-19 cases and a related fatality, taking the total number of infections in the state to 1,939 and the death toll to 42, the health department said on Saturday.

It said 172 out of the new cases reported were returnees from neighbouring Maharashtra. The others include two from Gujarat, one each from Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, 15, who are contacts of patients who have already tested positive and three with Influenza like illness (ILI).

He was admitted to a designated hospital on May 19 with complaints of breathing difficulty and comorbid conditions, the bulletin said, adding that he died today due to cardiac arrest.

Another patient died due to non-COVID reasons, taking the number of such deaths to two, it added. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Yadgir accounted for the highest of 72, followed by Raichur 39, Mandya 28 and Gadag-15.


