1-MIN READ

Karnataka Sees Biggest Spike in Covid-19 Cases in a Single Day With 53 New Cases

File photo. (Reuters)

Belagavi, with 22 cases, Bagalkote and Shivamogga with eight cases each and Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada with seven, were the biggest contributors to the tally, the health department said.

  • PTI Bengaluru
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 3:32 PM IST
Karnataka witnessed the biggest spike in Covid-19 cases in a single day with 53 people testing positive on Sunday, taking the tally to 847 and reported one more death, increasing the number of fatalities to 31.

This was the biggest spike in a single day in the state, a senior government officer said.

Shivamogga is the home district of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, which had earlier been in the green zone.

Of the eight cases from Shivamogga, seven are from Yediyurappa's assembly constituency Shikaripura.

The other cases were reported from Kalaburugi (3), Bengaluru (3) and one each in Chintamani in Chikkaballapura district and Davangere.

Eight of the nine people affected in Shivamogga and who had returned from Ahmedabad were contacts of Tablighi Jamaat infected people, sources in the district administration said.

The single death reported was that of a 56-year-old woman in Bengaluru Urban district.

The woman, who died of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI), had been admitted to a private hospital on May 4 and shifted to another one on May 6.

She died on May 7 and the lab reports on May 9 confirmed that she had Covid-19, the department said.

