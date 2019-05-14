English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karnataka Sends 300-Strong Team to Fani-ravaged Odisha to Help Restore Electricity Supply
Karnataka Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar has agreed to send as many 1,000 personnel belonging to the five electricity supply companies in the state to Odisha.
A view of the destruction caused by Cyclone Fani after its landfall, in Puri.
Loading...
Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has sent a 317-member crew to Odisha to help the Naveen Patnaik government fix electricity supply which was completely destroyed by cyclone Fani that hit the state in the first week of May.
Karnataka Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar has agreed to send as many 1,000 personnel belonging to the five electricity supply companies in the state to Odisha.
As a part of this team, the first batch left for the cyclone-ravaged state on Tuesday.
Over 60 lives were lost and at least 240 people were injured in the ‘extremely severe’ cyclonic storm, which made a landfall in Puri with a wind speed of up to 240 kmph.
Thousands living along the coastal belt lost their houses and belongings, while hundreds of trees and electricity poles were uprooted that completely shattered power supply. Telecom supply also remains affected.
Sources said Bhaskar’s counterpart in Odisha had sought Karnataka’s help in restoring electricity supply.
The HD Kumaraswamy government has also announced relief funds worth Rs 10 crore for the state.
A central team started a field assessment of the extent of damage in the state on Monday.
Karnataka Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar has agreed to send as many 1,000 personnel belonging to the five electricity supply companies in the state to Odisha.
As a part of this team, the first batch left for the cyclone-ravaged state on Tuesday.
Over 60 lives were lost and at least 240 people were injured in the ‘extremely severe’ cyclonic storm, which made a landfall in Puri with a wind speed of up to 240 kmph.
Thousands living along the coastal belt lost their houses and belongings, while hundreds of trees and electricity poles were uprooted that completely shattered power supply. Telecom supply also remains affected.
Sources said Bhaskar’s counterpart in Odisha had sought Karnataka’s help in restoring electricity supply.
The HD Kumaraswamy government has also announced relief funds worth Rs 10 crore for the state.
A central team started a field assessment of the extent of damage in the state on Monday.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
-
Sunday 12 May , 2019
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: Confident That Love Will Win This Time, Says Rahul Gandhi
-
Sunday 12 May , 2019
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: Confident That Love Will Win This Time, Says Rahul Gandhi
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Sunday 12 May , 2019 Elections 2019, 6th Phase: Confident That Love Will Win This Time, Says Rahul Gandhi
Sunday 12 May , 2019 Elections 2019, 6th Phase: Confident That Love Will Win This Time, Says Rahul Gandhi
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019: All Teams to Have Dedicated Anti-corruption Officer
- This Android Calling App Presents a Huge Threat, But is Still Guarded by a High Rating
- Shane Watson Batting With a Bleeding Knee in IPL Final Has Left Fans Speechless
- Hotstar Breaks Viewership Records During IPL 2019, Armed With New Streaming Tech
- IPL 2019: Shubman To Shreyas Gopal, Meet The Future Superstars of IPL
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results