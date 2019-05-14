Take the pledge to vote

Karnataka Sends 300-Strong Team to Fani-ravaged Odisha to Help Restore Electricity Supply

Karnataka Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar has agreed to send as many 1,000 personnel belonging to the five electricity supply companies in the state to Odisha.

Sharath Sharma Kalagaru | CNN-News18

May 14, 2019
Karnataka Sends 300-Strong Team to Fani-ravaged Odisha to Help Restore Electricity Supply
A view of the destruction caused by Cyclone Fani after its landfall, in Puri.
Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has sent a 317-member crew to Odisha to help the Naveen Patnaik government fix electricity supply which was completely destroyed by cyclone Fani that hit the state in the first week of May.

Karnataka Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar has agreed to send as many 1,000 personnel belonging to the five electricity supply companies in the state to Odisha.

As a part of this team, the first batch left for the cyclone-ravaged state on Tuesday.

Over 60 lives were lost and at least 240 people were injured in the ‘extremely severe’ cyclonic storm, which made a landfall in Puri with a wind speed of up to 240 kmph.

Thousands living along the coastal belt lost their houses and belongings, while hundreds of trees and electricity poles were uprooted that completely shattered power supply. Telecom supply also remains affected.

Sources said Bhaskar’s counterpart in Odisha had sought Karnataka’s help in restoring electricity supply.

The HD Kumaraswamy government has also announced relief funds worth Rs 10 crore for the state.

A central team started a field assessment of the extent of damage in the state on Monday.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram