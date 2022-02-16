Karnataka Sends Notice to Temple to Curb Noise Pollution Due to Aarti, Receives Flak

The state government of Karnataka is receiving flak from its own leaders and Hindu organisations after it issued notices to temples to curb noise pollution during Aarti and other poojas.

The police have begun sending notices to temples, following directions of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board on violations of noise pollution rules under the Environment Protection Act-1986.

Notices have been issued to Dodda Ganapathi temple, Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple, Bull Temple, Karanji Anjaneya temple around Basavanagudi.

According to the notice, temples have been asked not to exceed prescribed decibel limits during day and nights for industrial, residential and commercial areas.

“According to the 2010 amended Noise Pollution Control Rules-2000 under the Environment Protection Act 1986, the standard decibel of sound has been notified under the various category of areas — industrial, commercial, residential and silent zones. Hence, the priests must not exceed the standard decibel of sound during maha mangalarati, abhisheka and other rituals using drums and sound systems,” said a report by Deccan Herald.

“This is done periodically as per the norm. Notices are issued to all religious and non-religious places to follow the order,” The Hindu quoted a senior police officer as saying.

The incident comes at a time when the state is going through a turmoil over Muslim girls wearing hijabs to schools and colleges. A day ahead of reopening of pre-university colleges in Karnataka, which were shut due to protests over wearing of Hijab inside classrooms, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday said authorities have been directed to identify and initiate legal action against religious organisations attempting to break the society and corrupt innocent students.

The Karnataka High Court in its interim order relating to the Hijab issue has restrained students from attending classes wearing headscarves or saffron scarves. Jnanendra also noted that safety measures have been taken to ensure peace and order in the state so that students attend classes in without any hindrance. He also requested the students to engage in their academic activities without any fear or feeling of insecurity.

The hijab row has taken the centre stage in Karnataka in the recent days, with its effect being felt all across the nation. While the state government has restrained college students from wearing the headscarves, a section of Muslim women have been protesting against the decision. On Wednesday, chaos prevailed in several pre-university colleges in Karnataka, which were opened on Wednesday after remaining shut for a week owing to the Hijab row, as Muslim students were asked to remove their Hijab while entering the institutions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.