Karnataka Sex Scandal: Woman Releases Video Doubting SIT's Credibility, Seeks Protection

As the Special Investigation Team is investigating the sex scandal allegedly involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, the women who is said to be in the purported video has raised doubts over the credibility of investigating agency and sought protection to her family. This even as Jarkiholi claimed that he had shocking evidence to show who was behind the alleged sex scandal, and will release it at the right time.

The woman on Thursday released a video statement, and this is the second such attempt by her seeking protection. “I know hundred percent that my parents would not have filed a complaint wilfully, because they know that their daughter has not committed any mistake, so there is no need for them to fear,” she has said in the video statement referring to the missing complaint lodged by the family.

Noting that the safety of her parents was of utmost importance to her, she said, “Once I get to know about my parents safety, I will come before the SIT and give whatever statement that I have to and do further procedures.” She has also requested Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, state Congress President D K Shivakumar, senior Congress MLA and former Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar, and women’s organisations to provide security to her parents. “… I somewhere have hope that I will get justice.” Further noting that she had sent a video to the Commissioner’s office/SIT on March 12, she said, “but the video was made public within 30 minutes after Ramesh Jarkiholi filed a complaint on March 13.

I’m unable to understand the SIT is on whose side. I don’t know who they are trying to save.” The woman had earlier released a video addressed to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai seeking protection, and had also claimed that Jarkiholi had promised her job and later got the video clip released. Her second video has come a day after the budget session of the state legislature was adjourned sine die, five days ahead of the schedule of March 31, as the alleged sex scandal had rocked the proceedings.

Reacting to the woman’s statement, Home Minister Bommai said the SIT was doing an impartial probe and was ready to give protection to her and also her parents. “.. let whoever say whatever they want, we are doing an impartial probe, our officials have said they have inquired Ramesh Jarkiholi also, and are ready to take the woman’s statement,” Bommai said.

“If she says where she is, we will depute woman police for her security and she can give her statement, or if she wants to come here and give it, we will provide security here too,” he added. Observing that the probe is not in favour or against anyone, the Minister said, “it is being done to bring out the truth.

Such turns keep coming during the course of investigation, taking them positively, without having anything against any one SIT is doing an impartial investigation and they will take necessary action.” Asked about women seeking protection from Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, he said, “I don’t know why she has asked them, the question should be put to them.” Meanwhile, Ramesh Jarkiholi asking media persons to take note of the puppetry and conspiracy involved, said the woman was under pressure. “First, her video came out half-an-hour after I filed my complaint on March 13.

Now, she says her video had been sent on March 12 itself… There’s politics behind this. I’m ready to face even if there are ten more CDs… Also, look at the planning…what was (her) voice then and what is it now,” he said.

Asserting that he will not remain silent till those behind it are put behind bars, Jarkiholi said, “We have readied evidence.. I haven’t done anything wrong and I will 100 per cent succeed. With God’s blessings, I will come out of this.” Further claiming that he had shocking evidence to show who was behind the sex scandal, he said, “I will let it out when I have to.” “..this evidence was against that great leader.. I haven’t revealed the name of the great leader because what if he is innocent and someone else was just using his name? Let’s wait, you will get to know,” he added. Responding to a query on Congress raising the issue against him in the assembly, Jarkiholi said, “Till a few days ago, I had a lot of respect for all leaders, especially Siddaramaiah.

I don’t know why he’s pressing for a rape case against me. I’m shocked, I don’t know why he is saying it. God bless him.” The Congress disrupted the proceedings of the assembly for three days under Siddaramaiah’s leadership, demanding for a court-monitored probe into the sex scandal, and to book Ramesh Jarkiholi for rape.