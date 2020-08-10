Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: KSEEB Class 10 Results to be Declared Today at 3pm at kseeb.kar.nic.in

(Image: News18.com)



How to check Karnataka SSLC result 2020



Step 1: Type the name of the official website of KSEEB at kseeb.kar.nic.in



Step 2: Open the link for the board’s website



Step 3: On the homepage, click on the link for SSLC results



Step 4: Provide required details by confirming from the admit card to log in



Step 5: You can view your SSLC result on screen



Karnataka Board conducted exams following COVID-19 guidelines. Students had to wear face masks and go through thermal screening.



Rumours had been doing rounds last week that the results would be declared on Friday. But, state primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar put them to rest, asserting that the date was not confirmed.



The minister on August 7 confirmed that Karnataka SSLC results 2020 would be released on August 10 at 3 pm.



Students who took Karnataka SSLC exams 2020 need to score a minimum 35 per cent marks to pass. It means if the exam of a subject is of 100 marks, then one needs to get 35 marks to get through.



Karnataka Class 10 results are usually announced in April or May, but this year, it has been delayed due to the prevailing situation in the country. Last year, Karnataka SSLC results were declared on April 30.