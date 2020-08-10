Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: KSEEB Class 10 Results to be Declared Today at 3pm at kseeb.kar.nic.in

Event Highlights
- 1 Hour Left for Result Announcement
- How to Check Scores via SMS
- List of Websites
- Check Grading System
- Over 8 Lakh Students Appeared
- Two Hours Left for Result Announcement
- Check Marksheet Thoroughly
- Official Website May Turn Unresponsive
- 3 Hours Left for Result Announcement
- Check Marksheet Thoroughly
- Karnataka SSLC Result to be Declared Today
Karnataka SSLC exams 2020 were held from June 25 to July 4. The exams had been initially scheduled from March 27 to April 9, but got postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: List of Websites | Students can check their Karnataka Class 10 Result 2020 directly on these websites:
1. kseeb.kar.nic.in
2. karresults.nic.in
3. examresults.net
4. indiaresults.com
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 at karresults.nic.in: KSEEB 10th Results to be Out Today; Check Passing Criteria Here
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: The Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 will be released at 3pm on the official website at karresults.nic.in.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Check Grading System | To check the grading system of the Karnataka Board SSLC Result 2020, check the following details:
1. 563-625 marks: 90-100 % : A+ grade
2. 500-562 marks: 80-90 % : A grade
3. 438-499 marks: 70-80 % : B+ grade
4. 375-437 marks: 60-70 % : B grade
5. 313-374 marks: 50-60 % : C+ grade
6. 219-312 marks: 35-50 % : C grade
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Over 8 Lakh Students Appeared | Nearly 8.48 lakh students had appeared for the Karnataka 10th board exams scheduled to be condcuted in March but the exams were later deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic. Later, the pending exams were held in June keeping the Covid-19 protocols in place.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: How to Check Scores Online | Students can check their Karnataka 10th Result 2020 through online mode. Here's how to check -
Step 1: Visit at kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for 'KSEEB SSLC Result 2020' link
Step 3: Enter required details by looking from admit card to log in
Step 4: Result will appear on the screen. Download it.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Official Websites to Check | Students waiting for their Karnataka 10th Results 2020 can check their scores these websites - kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in. Students must keep their KSEEB board admit cards with them while checking the results.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: KSEEB Board to Announce Karnataka Class 10 Results on Aug 10 at kseeb.kar.nic.in
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Once announced, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will made the Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 on the websites such as karresults.nic.in or…
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Exams Affected Due to Covid-19 | Karnataka 10th Results are usually released in the month of April or May, but this time, it got delayed due to Covid-19 situation. KSEEB SSLC exams 2020 were initially scheduled to be held from March 29, but had to be deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic. The exams were later conducted from June 25 to July 3 keeping all Covid-19 protocols in place.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: KSEEB 10th Results to be Declared Today at kseeb.kar.nic.in; When and Where to Check
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Over eight lakh students, who are waiting for their KSEEB Class 10 Results 2020, will get to check their scores at 3pm on the website such as kseeb.kar.nic.in or…
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: How to Check | Students can check their Karnataka 10th Result 2020 through online mode. Here's how to check -
Step 1: Visit at kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for KSEEB SSLC result
Step 3: Enter required details by looking from admit card to log in
Step 4: Result will appear on the screen. Download it.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Where to Check | Students waiting for their Karnataka 10th Results 2020 can check their scores at websites such as kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in. Students can check their KSEEB SSLC Result 2020 using their board admit cards.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Marks Required to Pass | Students are required to score at least 35 per cent marks in every subject to pass Karnataka 10th board exams 2020. Students should make sure that all details provided on the result are correct. If they find any error, they should immediately contact their respective schools.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: KSEEB 10th Results to be Declared Today at kseeb.kar.nic.in; When and Where to Check
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Over eight lakh students, who are waiting for their KSEEB Class 10 Results 2020, will get to check their scores at 3pm on the website such as kseeb.kar.nic.in or…
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 to be Declared Today | The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare the Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 today. Over eight lakh students, who had sat for their KSEEB Class 10 board exams this year, can check their scores at 3pm at official wesbites such as kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: KSEEB Board to Announce Karnataka Class 10 Results on Aug 10 at kseeb.kar.nic.in
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Once announced, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will made the Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 on the websites such as karresults.nic.in or…
(Image: News18.com)
How to check Karnataka SSLC result 2020
Step 1: Type the name of the official website of KSEEB at kseeb.kar.nic.in
Step 2: Open the link for the board’s website
Step 3: On the homepage, click on the link for SSLC results
Step 4: Provide required details by confirming from the admit card to log in
Step 5: You can view your SSLC result on screen
Karnataka Board conducted exams following COVID-19 guidelines. Students had to wear face masks and go through thermal screening.
Rumours had been doing rounds last week that the results would be declared on Friday. But, state primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar put them to rest, asserting that the date was not confirmed.
The minister on August 7 confirmed that Karnataka SSLC results 2020 would be released on August 10 at 3 pm.
Students who took Karnataka SSLC exams 2020 need to score a minimum 35 per cent marks to pass. It means if the exam of a subject is of 100 marks, then one needs to get 35 marks to get through.
Karnataka Class 10 results are usually announced in April or May, but this year, it has been delayed due to the prevailing situation in the country. Last year, Karnataka SSLC results were declared on April 30.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Oppo Watch Review: Finally, A Wear OS Smartwatch That You Should Splurge On
- Human Sperm Swims in Completely Different Way Than Previously Believed
- Sushant Was Closest to Priyanka Di: Shweta Defends Family Over Rhea's WhatsApp Chat Claims
- 5 Feel-good Kannada Movies to Soothe Your Soul This Lockdown
- James Anderson to Address Media With Growing Speculation of Retirement Talks