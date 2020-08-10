INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: KSEEB Class 10 Results to be Declared Today at 3pm at kseeb.kar.nic.in

News18.com | August 10, 2020, 2:05 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is expected to announce Karnataka SSLC results 2020 today at 3 pm. Around 8.5 lakh students are awaiting their Karnataka Board Class 10 results 2020 which will be released on the official website of KSEEB at kseeb.kar.nic.in. Those who appeared for Karnataka SSLC exams 2020 will also be able to check their Karnataka Board Class 10th results 2020 at karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC exams 2020 were held from June 25 to July 4. The exams had been initially scheduled from March 27 to April 9, but got postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read More
Aug 10, 2020 2:05 pm (IST)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: 1 Hour Left | In an hour, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 Result 2020. Over eight lakh students had appeared for their KSEEB Class 10 board exams this year.

Aug 10, 2020 2:01 pm (IST)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: How to Check Scores via SMS | Students should not worry if they are facing internet connectivity issues today. They can also check their Karnataka 10th Result 2020 through SMS service. 

SMS - KAR10<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263

Aug 10, 2020 1:55 pm (IST)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Check Marksheet Thoroughly | Students should make sure that all details provided on the Karnataka 10th result marksheet are correct. If they find any error, they should immediately contact their respective schools.

Aug 10, 2020 1:53 pm (IST)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Official Website May Turn Unresponsive | Sometimes the official websites of state boards take time to load or turn unresponsive due to heavy traffic soon after the announcement of results. Hence, students are advised not to panic and keep retry. 

Aug 10, 2020 1:48 pm (IST)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: List of Websites | Students can check their Karnataka Class 10 Result 2020 directly on these websites:

1. kseeb.kar.nic.in
2. karresults.nic.in
3. examresults.net
4. indiaresults.com

Aug 10, 2020 1:40 pm (IST)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 at karresults.nic.in: KSEEB 10th Results to be Out Today; Check Passing Criteria Here

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: The Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 will be released at 3pm on the official website at karresults.nic.in.

Aug 10, 2020 1:29 pm (IST)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Check Grading System | To check the grading system of the Karnataka Board SSLC Result 2020, check the following details:

1. 563-625 marks: 90-100 % : A+ grade
2. 500-562 marks: 80-90 % : A grade
3. 438-499 marks: 70-80 % : B+ grade
4. 375-437 marks: 60-70 % : B grade
5. 313-374 marks: 50-60 % : C+ grade
6. 219-312 marks: 35-50 % : C grade

Aug 10, 2020 1:24 pm (IST)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Over 8 Lakh Students Appeared | Nearly 8.48 lakh students had appeared for the Karnataka 10th board exams scheduled to be condcuted in March but the exams were later deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic. Later, the pending exams were held in June keeping the Covid-19 protocols in place.

Aug 10, 2020 1:15 pm (IST)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: How to Check Scores Online | Students can check their Karnataka 10th Result 2020 through online mode. Here's how to check - 

Step 1: Visit at kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for 'KSEEB SSLC Result 2020' link
Step 3: Enter required details by looking from admit card to log in
Step 4: Result will appear on the screen. Download it.

Aug 10, 2020 1:10 pm (IST)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Official Websites to Check | Students waiting for their Karnataka 10th Results 2020 can check their scores these websites - kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in. Students must keep their KSEEB board admit cards with them while checking the results.

Aug 10, 2020 1:04 pm (IST)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: KSEEB Board to Announce Karnataka Class 10 Results on Aug 10 at kseeb.kar.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Once announced, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will made the Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 on the websites such as karresults.nic.in or…

Aug 10, 2020 1:02 pm (IST)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Two Hours Left | In just two hours, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 Result 2020.

Aug 10, 2020 1:01 pm (IST)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Exams Affected Due to Covid-19 | Karnataka 10th Results are usually released in the month of April or May, but this time, it got delayed due to Covid-19 situation. KSEEB SSLC exams 2020 were initially scheduled to be held from March 29, but had to be deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic. The exams were later conducted from June 25 to July 3 keeping all Covid-19 protocols in place. 

Aug 10, 2020 12:59 pm (IST)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Passing Criteria | Students need to secure 35 per cent marks to clear the Karnataka 10th board exam. Students will need to secure a minimum of 70 marks in the language papers and 30 marks each in individual subjects for a total of 210 out of 600 marks to pass.

Aug 10, 2020 12:52 pm (IST)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Check Marksheet Thoroughly | Students should make sure that all details provided on the Karnataka 10th result marksheet are correct. If they find any error, they should immediately contact their respective schools.

Aug 10, 2020 12:47 pm (IST)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: KSEEB 10th Results to be Declared Today at kseeb.kar.nic.in; When and Where to Check

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Over eight lakh students, who are waiting for their KSEEB Class 10 Results 2020, will get to check their scores at 3pm on the website such as kseeb.kar.nic.in or…

Aug 10, 2020 12:40 pm (IST)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Last Year's Performance | In the year 2019, Karnataka 10th board result was declared on April 30. The overall pass percentage was at 73.7 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was 79.59, while for boys it was 68.46.

Aug 10, 2020 12:37 pm (IST)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Official Website May Turn Unresponsive | Sometimes the official websites of state boards take time to load or turn unresponsive due to heavy traffic soon after the announcement of results. Hence, students are advised not to panic and keep retry. 

Aug 10, 2020 12:32 pm (IST)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Keep Admit Card Ready | Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready as it will be required for credentials at the time of checking Karnataka 10th Result 2020 online.

Aug 10, 2020 12:20 pm (IST)

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result Declared | The Karnataka board has already decalred the Karnataka 12th Result 2020 on July 14. Overall 61.80 per cent students have passed the exam.

Aug 10, 2020 12:13 pm (IST)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 | Karnataka 10th board exams 2020 were conducted from June 25 to July 4, following safety measures like one student per bench, thermal scanning, etc due to coronavirus crisis.

Aug 10, 2020 12:07 pm (IST)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: How to Check | Students can check their Karnataka 10th Result 2020 through online mode. Here's how to check - 

Step 1: Visit at kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for KSEEB SSLC result
Step 3: Enter required details by looking from admit card to log in
Step 4: Result will appear on the screen. Download it.

Aug 10, 2020 12:04 pm (IST)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Where to Check | Students waiting for their Karnataka 10th Results 2020 can check their scores at websites such as kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in. Students can check their KSEEB SSLC Result 2020 using their board admit cards.

Aug 10, 2020 12:01 pm (IST)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: 3 Hours Left | In just three hours, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 Result 2020. Over eight lakh students had appeared for their KSEEB Class 10 board exams this year.

Aug 10, 2020 11:57 am (IST)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Marks Required to Pass | Students are required to score at least 35 per cent marks in every subject to pass Karnataka 10th board exams 2020. Students should make sure that all details provided on the result are correct. If they find any error, they should immediately contact their respective schools.

Aug 10, 2020 11:52 am (IST)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Last Year's Performance | In the year 2019, Karnataka 10th board result was declared on April 30. The overall pass percentage was at 73.7 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was 79.59, while for boys it was 68.46.

Aug 10, 2020 11:44 am (IST)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: KSEEB 10th Results to be Declared Today at kseeb.kar.nic.in; When and Where to Check

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Over eight lakh students, who are waiting for their KSEEB Class 10 Results 2020, will get to check their scores at 3pm on the website such as kseeb.kar.nic.in or…

Aug 10, 2020 11:40 am (IST)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Check Marksheet Thoroughly | Students should make sure that all details provided on the Karnataka 10th result marksheet are correct. If they find any error, they should immediately contact their respective schools.

Aug 10, 2020 11:34 am (IST)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 to be Declared Today | The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare the Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 today. Over eight lakh students, who had sat for their KSEEB Class 10 board exams this year, can check their scores at 3pm at official wesbites such as kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

Aug 10, 2020 11:23 am (IST)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: KSEEB Board to Announce Karnataka Class 10 Results on Aug 10 at kseeb.kar.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Once announced, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will made the Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 on the websites such as karresults.nic.in or…

Load More
Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: KSEEB Class 10 Results to be Declared Today at 3pm at kseeb.kar.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)

How to check Karnataka SSLC result 2020

Step 1: Type the name of the official website of KSEEB at kseeb.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Open the link for the board’s website

Step 3: On the homepage, click on the link for SSLC results

Step 4: Provide required details by confirming from the admit card to log in

Step 5: You can view your SSLC result on screen

Karnataka Board conducted exams following COVID-19 guidelines. Students had to wear face masks and go through thermal screening.

Rumours had been doing rounds last week that the results would be declared on Friday. But, state primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar put them to rest, asserting that the date was not confirmed.

The minister on August 7 confirmed that Karnataka SSLC results 2020 would be released on August 10 at 3 pm.

Students who took Karnataka SSLC exams 2020 need to score a minimum 35 per cent marks to pass. It means if the exam of a subject is of 100 marks, then one needs to get 35 marks to get through.

Karnataka Class 10 results are usually announced in April or May, but this year, it has been delayed due to the prevailing situation in the country. Last year, Karnataka SSLC results were declared on April 30.

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading