Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2018: KSEEB Karnataka Class 10 Result Today at karresults.nic.in, Where to Check
The Karnataka SSLC Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 Results 2018, Karnataka SSLC Results 2018 available on the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board KSEEB official website kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board KSEEB conducted the Karnataka SSLC Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 examinations or Karnataka Class 10 examination 2018 from March 8 to April 6 2018.
Image for representation.(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
The Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018, Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 or Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 out by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board KSEEB on May 7 (today) at 11:15 am. The Karnataka SSLC Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 Results 2018, Karnataka SSLC Results 2018 will be available on the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board KSEEB official website kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board KSEEB conducted the Karnataka SSLC Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 examinations or Karnataka Class 10 examination 2018 from March 8 to April 6 2018. The students can also check their Karnataka Class 10 results 2018, Karnataka SLCC exam result 2018 at results.nic.in, examresults.net.
Students need to follow the following steps to check the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018, SSLC Result 2018:
Step 1: Logon to the official website of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board KSEEB kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the notification on the home page for the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results 2018
Step 3: Click for the notification on the home page for the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results 2018
Step 3: Enter your roll number in the fields provided
Step 4: Click to submit
Step 5: Download the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 and take a printout for future reference
Students who have appeared for KSEEB Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board examination can check their Karnataka Board SSLC 2018 result via SMS- KSEEB Class 10 Results
GET YOUR KARNATAKA BOARD SSLC RESULTS 2018- KSEEB Class 10 Results
SMS - KAR10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
