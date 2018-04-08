English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2018 Will be Declared in May First Week at kseeb.kar.nic.in
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) conducted the Karnataka SSLC Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 examinations from 23 March to 6 April 2017.
(Image: Screen grab)
The result of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will be declared in the first week of May. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) conducted the Karnataka SSLC Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 examinations from 23 March to 6 April 2017.
The Karnataka SSLC Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 Results 2018 will be available online on the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in
Steps to check the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018:
Step 1: Log on to official website kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the notification on the home page for the Kerala SSLC results 2018
Step 3: Enter your roll number in the fields provided
Step 4: Click to submit
Step 5: Download the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 and take a printout for future reference
To check the Karnataka SSLC exam result 2017, students can also visit results.nic.in, examresults.net websites.
Students who have appeared for KSEEB Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board examination can check their Karnataka Board SSLC 2018 result via SMS- KSEEB Class 10 Results
SMS - KAR10ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
