1-min read

Karnataka SSLC Result 2018: KSEEB Class 10 Result Declared on karresults.nic.in. Udupi District Tops

The Karnataka SSLC Result 2018 will be declared shortly on the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) official website kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in. The Karnataka SSLC Class 10 examinations 2018 was conducted by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) from 23 March to 6 April 2018.

News18.com

Updated:May 7, 2018, 11:49 AM IST
Karnataka SSLC Result 2018: KSEEB Class 10 Result Declared on karresults.nic.in. Udupi District Tops
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
The Karnataka SSLC Result 2018 will be declared shortly on the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) official website kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB)will announce the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate SSLC CLass 10 Result 2018 on May 7 (today) at 11:15 am. The Karnataka SSLC Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 Results 2018 will be released by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka SSLC Class 10 examinations 2018 was conducted by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) from 23 March to 6 April 2018. To check the Karnataka SSLC exam result 2018, Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018  students can also visit results.nic.inexamresults.net websites.

Steps to check the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018, KSEEB Results 2018:


Step 1: Log on to KSEEB Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board official website kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the notification on the home page for the Karnataka SSLC results 2018, Karnataka Board Class 10 Results 2018

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the fields provided to check your KSEEB Results 2018

Step 4: Click to submit

Step 5: Download the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 and take a printout for future reference

Students who have appeared for KSEEB Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board examination can check their Karnataka Board SSLC 2018 result via SMS- KSEEB Class 10 Results

GET YOUR KARNATAKA BOARD SSLC RESULTS 2018- KSEEB Class 10 Results

SMS - KAR10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

| Edited by: Puja Menon
