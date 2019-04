Karnataka SSLC Result 2019: KAR 10th Results Delayed at kseeb.kar.nic.in; Where to Check

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), which came in to existence in 1966, will announce the Karnataka Class 10 Result 2019 , KSEEB Class 10 Result 2019 in the first week on May. The KSEEB Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board will release the Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 on its official website - karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in The KSEEB Board of Secondary education successfully conducted the Class 10 examination for the year 2018-19. The Karnataka SSLC Class 10 examination was conducted from 21 March to 4 April, 2019. Candidates are suggested to keep visiting KSEEB’s official website in order to check result of class 10 Karnataka SSLC Result 2019, KSEEB SSLC Result 2019. Students can also check their KSEEB Result 2019 for class 10 on examresults.net Step 1: Visit the official websites at karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in Step 2: Look for a tab that says 'SSLC result 2019'Step 3: Click on the tab that says 'Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2019'Step 4: You will be redirected to a new window for yourStep 5: Enter your roll number and hall ticket number to check your KSEEB Result 2019Step 6: Once your Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 is displayed on the screen, download and take its print out.In case of discrepancies related to the mark sheets or download of Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results, candidates can contact their school Principal. After Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result declaration, candidates doubting their scores can opt for evaluation process.For every academic year about 9 Lakhs students appear for the Karnataka SSLC Examinations. Last year, ie, 2018, more than 8 lakh students had participated in the SSLC examination and the overall pass percentage was 71.93%.SMS -