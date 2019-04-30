English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karnataka SSLC Result 2019: KAR 10th Results to Declare Soon at kseeb.kar.nic.in; Where to Check
KSEEB Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board will release the Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 on its official website at karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 | The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), which came in to existence in 1966, will announce the Karnataka Class 10 Result 2019, KSEEB Class 10 Result 2019 in the first week on May. The KSEEB Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board will release the Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 on its official website - karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in.
The KSEEB Board of Secondary education successfully conducted the Class 10 examination for the year 2018-19. The Karnataka SSLC Class 10 examination was conducted from 21 March to 4 April, 2019. Candidates are suggested to keep visiting KSEEB’s official website in order to
check result of class 10 Karnataka SSLC Result 2019, KSEEB SSLC Result 2019. Students can alose check their KSEEB Result 2019 for class 10 on examresults.net results.nic.in
How can you check Karnataka SSLC Result 2019, Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results for 2019
Step 1: Visit the official websites at karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in
Step 2: Look for a tab that says 'SSLC result 2019'
Step 3: Click on the tab that says 'Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2019'
Step 4: You will be redirected to a new window for your
Step 5: Enter your roll number and hall ticket number to check your KSEEB Result 2019
Step 6: Once your Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 is displayed on the screen, download and take its print out.
In case of discrepancies related to the mark sheets or download of Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results, candidates can contact their school Principal. After Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result declaration, candidates doubting their scores can opt for evaluation process.
For every academic year about 9 Lakhs students appear for the Karnataka SSLC Examinations. Last year, ie, 2018, more than 8 lakh students had participated in the SSLC examination and the overall pass percentage was 71.93%.
Students can check their Karnataka Board Results 2019 via SMS
GET YOUR KARNATAKA BOARD SSLC RESULTS 2019- KSEEB Class 10 Results
SMS - KAR10
ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
