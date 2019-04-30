Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Karnataka SSLC Result 2019: KSEEB 10th Results Delayed at karresults.nic.in; Steps, Details

The Karnataka SSLC class 10 result 2019 will be released by the KSEEB Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board on its official website at karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 30, 2019, 10:27 AM IST
(Image: News18)
Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2019 | The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or the KSEEB will declare the Karnataka SSLC result 2019 or the Karnataka Board Class 10 result 2019 shortly. The KSEEB SSLC result will be released by the Karnataka Board on its official website at karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in. However, students who had appeared for the KSEEB SSLC examination can also check their Karnataka Board 10th result 2019 at examresults.net by visiting the page and selecting the name of the state.

The Karnataka SSLC or the Class 10 examination was conducted from March 21 to April 4, 2019. This year, the Karnataka Secondary Education and Examination Board (KSEEB) had switched to digital mode from its manual process of updating student details. Keep checking back for more updates on Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) result 2019.

How to check your Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official websites — karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Select 'SSLC result' on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login details such as roll number, hall ticket number

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the KAR SSLC result sheet and keep a print out for future reference

Get Karnataka SSLC Results 2019 via SMS

To check KSEEB Class 10th 2019 result:
SMS - KSEEB10ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

In 2018, the Karnataka SSLC class 10 examination was topped by Udupi district with the highest passing percentage in the state with 88.18%. The toppers have secured 100% marks in the Karnataka SSLC exam 2018. The overall pass percentage for Karnataka SSLC exam was 79.16% in 2016. But, in 2017, it lowered down to 67.87%. Udupi district has maintained its first position from the year 2017. The rural passing percentage is 74% while the urban passing percentage is 69.38%.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
