Karnataka SSLC Result 2019: KSEEB 10th Results Delayed at karresults.nic.in; Steps, Details

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or the KSEEB will declare the Karnataka SSLC result 2019 or the Karnataka Board Class 10 result 2019 shortly. The KSEEB SSLC result will be released by the Karnataka Board on its official website at karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in . However, students who had appeared for the KSEEB SSLC examination can also check their Karnataka Board 10th result 2019 at examresults.net by visiting the page and selecting the name of the state.The Karnataka SSLC or the Class 10 examination was conducted from March 21 to April 4, 2019. This year, the Karnataka Secondary Education and Examination Board (KSEEB) had switched to digital mode from its manual process of updating student details. Keep checking back for more updates on Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) result 2019.Step 1: Visit the official websites — karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in Step 2: Select 'SSLC result' on the homepageStep 3: Enter your login details such as roll number, hall ticket numberStep 4: Your result will be displayed on the screenStep 5: Download the KAR SSLC result sheet and keep a print out for future referenceSMS -