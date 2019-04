Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Released at karresults.nic.in; 73.7 Percent Passed, Hassan Tops

ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263



Original mark sheet and pass certificates supporting the Karnataka SSLC result will be issued by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board immediately after the results are out. Out of the 8,41,666 students who had sat for the Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 examination, 4,561 were differently-abled. In 2018, the overall pass percentage for SSLC Class 10 exams was 71.93 percent, with girls at 78.01 percent and boys at 66.56 percent. The overall pass percentage this year is 73.7 percent.

In Karnataka, the KSEEB Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has announced the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2019 , Karnataka 10th Result 2019. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board KSEEB declared the Karnataka SSLC Result 2019, Karnataka 10th Result 2019 on its official website karresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for Karnataka SSLC Class 10 examination can check their Karnataka Board 10th Result 2019 on these websites as well : exanresults.net indiaresults.com . The KSEEB board coducted the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 exam between March 21 and April 4.As the KSEEB announced the Karnataka SSLC result 2019 for the class 10th students, the top three districts are: Hassan, Ramanagar and Bengaluru Rural. Two students — Srujana and Naganjali — have secured the first position among over 8 lakh students by scoring 625 out of 625 marks in the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2019. Srujana is from St Philomenas in Attibele, Bengaluru rural district while Naganjali is from Kumta in Uttara Kannada district. (ಕನ್ನಡದಲ್ಲಿ ಓದಿ) Of the 8,41,666 students who appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exams, 8,25,468 students cleared them, bringing the overall pass percentage to 73.7 percent. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also congratulated the KSEEB students for their performance.Step 1: Visit the official website karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in Step 2:Look for a tab "SSLC Result 2019" Karnataka 10th Result 2019Step 3: Click on the tab which says Karnataka Board Class 10th result 2019Step 4: Enter hall ticket number and date of birthStep 5: Download your SSLC Result 2019 and take a printout of your Karnataka 10th Result for future reference.Students who don't have an internet connection can view their SSLC Result via SMSSMS -