Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2019 Expected by July End at kseeb.kar.nic.in
The results are expected to be released by the end of July, but exam convener has made no official confirmation regarding date and time of release of Karnataka Class 10 Supplementary results.
Image for representation.
Karnataka Class 10 Supplementary Result 2019 | The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board will declare the class 10 supplementary result by last week of July. The KSEEB SSLC Supplementary Result will be uploaded on the Board’s official website kseeb.kar.nic.in.
Candidates can also check their updated scores at karresults.nic.in.
However, as of now, the exam convener has made no official confirmation regarding date and time of release of Karnataka Class 10 Supplementary results.
The Board conducted Karnataka Class 10 Supplementary Examination in June.
KSEEB class 10 result was announced by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board on April 30.
Steps to check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2019
Step 1. Visit the official website of exam convener Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB): kseeb.kar.nic.in
Step 2. Click on the link with text 'SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2019’
Step 3. On KSEEB SSLC Supplementary Result window, enter the required details and click on submit tab
Step 4. The scorecard of Karnataka High School Supplementary Result can viewed on the screen
Step 5. Take a printout of Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result for future references.
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Lion King Early Reviews: Beautifully Animated Film with Heart and Humour
- Beyoncé Releases New Single 'Spirit' From 'The Lion King: The Gift,' Celebrating African Diaspora
- Amazon And Google’s Friendship Takes The Next Step: YouTube on Fire TV and Prime Video on Android TV
- Updates For Apple MacBook Air And MacBook Pro Signal The End of The Road For The 12-Inch MacBook
- Illegal Streaming is Costing Premier League Clubs £1million Per Match; Popular in China And India
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s