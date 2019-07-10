Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2019 Expected by July End at kseeb.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Class 10 Supplementary Result 2019 | The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board will declare the class 10 supplementary result by last week of July. The KSEEB SSLC Supplementary Result will be uploaded on the Board’s official website kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Candidates can also check their updated scores at karresults.nic.in.

However, as of now, the exam convener has made no official confirmation regarding date and time of release of Karnataka Class 10 Supplementary results.

The Board conducted Karnataka Class 10 Supplementary Examination in June.

KSEEB class 10 result was announced by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board on April 30.

Steps to check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2019

Step 1. Visit the official website of exam convener Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB): kseeb.kar.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link with text 'SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2019’

Step 3. On KSEEB SSLC Supplementary Result window, enter the required details and click on submit tab

Step 4. The scorecard of Karnataka High School Supplementary Result can viewed on the screen

Step 5. Take a printout of Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result for future references.