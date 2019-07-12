Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2019: KSEEB Class 10 Supplementary Result Released at kseeb.kar.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2019| The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has published the KSEEB 10th Supplementary Result 2019, Karnataka Class 10 Supplementary Result 2019 on Friday.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board which is also known as KSEEB has published the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2019, KSEEB 10th Supplementary Result 2019 on its official website kseeb.kar.nic.in

Alternatively, the KSEEB Class 10 supplementary result 2019, Karnataka 10th Supplementary Result 2019, KSEEB SSLC Result 2019 can also be checked from this portal karresults.nic.in

The exam convener Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has hosted a direct online window for easy download of KSEEB SSLC Supplementary 2019, Karnataka 10th Supplementary 2019.

The Board had conducted the Karnataka SSLC supplementary examination in June, 2019. The KSEEB SSLC supplementary 2019 exam gave another chance to the test takers to pass the High School exam and save their academic year.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2019: Steps to download KSEEB Revised Scores

Step 1- Visit official website of exam convener Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board: kseeb.kar.nic.in or click on the direct link

Step 2- On homepage, at right top side, there is 'Karnataka SSLC supplementary results 2019' link, click on it

Step 3- On the KSEEB 10th Supplementary Result 2019 window, enter your roll number and click on submit button

Step 4- The Karnataka SSLC 2019 Supplementary Result, KSEEB SSLC 2019 Supplementary Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5- Check your KSEEB 2019 SSLC Supplementary Scores and take a printout of Karnataka SSLC 2019 Supplementary Result