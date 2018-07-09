English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2018 Expected Soon at karresults.nic.in, Stay Tuned!
The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary examination was conducted last month from 21st June to 28th June 2018 for students who were not able to clear the board exams in first attempt.
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2018 will be released anytime soon by Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on its official website - karresults.nic.in.
As per the previous records, the SSLC Supplementary result is generally released in the 2nd week of July on the official website; however there is no confirmation on the dates as yet officially. The results of SSLC Supplementary were declared on 14th July 2017 last year.
The candidates who had appeared in Karnataka SSLC Supplementary examination must keep a close tab on the official website to check their result once it’s updated by KSEEB.
Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board had released the SSLC Result 2018 released on 7th May 2018. A total of 8,03,188 had appeared for the same, out of which, 5,77,733 had cleared the examination. Close to 1 Lakh candidates have appeared for the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exams 2018.
