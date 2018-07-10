English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2018 Expected to be Declared Soon at karresults.nic.in. Click to Know When
The KSEEB will declare the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2018 on its official website at karresults.nic.in. The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary 2018 examination was conducted last month from 21st June to 28th June 2018.
(Image: News18.com)
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2018 will be released anytime soon by Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB). The KSEEB will declare the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2018 on its official website at karresults.nic.in.
The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary 2018 examination was conducted last month from 21st June to 28th June 2018 for students who were not able to clear the board exams in the first attempt.
As per the previous records, the SSLC Supplementary result is generally released in the 2nd week of July on the official website. However, there is no confirmation on the dates as yet officially. The results of SSLC Supplementary were declared on 14th July 2017 last year.
The steps to check the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2018 are enlisted below:
Step 1: Visit the official website of KSEEB at kseeb.kar.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the tag that says 'Karnataka SSLC supplementary results for class 10'
Step 3: Enter the relevant details required for you to check your Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2018
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Once Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2018 displays on the screen, download the same and take a print for further reference
The candidates who had appeared in Karnataka SSLC Supplementary examination must keep a close tab on the official website to check their result once it’s updated by KSEEB.
Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board had released the SSLC Result 2018 released on 7th May 2018. A total of 8,03,188 had appeared for the same, out of which, 5,77,733 had cleared the examination. Close to 1 Lakh candidates have appeared for the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exams 2018.
Also Watch
The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary 2018 examination was conducted last month from 21st June to 28th June 2018 for students who were not able to clear the board exams in the first attempt.
As per the previous records, the SSLC Supplementary result is generally released in the 2nd week of July on the official website. However, there is no confirmation on the dates as yet officially. The results of SSLC Supplementary were declared on 14th July 2017 last year.
The steps to check the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2018 are enlisted below:
Step 1: Visit the official website of KSEEB at kseeb.kar.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the tag that says 'Karnataka SSLC supplementary results for class 10'
Step 3: Enter the relevant details required for you to check your Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2018
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Once Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2018 displays on the screen, download the same and take a print for further reference
The candidates who had appeared in Karnataka SSLC Supplementary examination must keep a close tab on the official website to check their result once it’s updated by KSEEB.
Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board had released the SSLC Result 2018 released on 7th May 2018. A total of 8,03,188 had appeared for the same, out of which, 5,77,733 had cleared the examination. Close to 1 Lakh candidates have appeared for the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exams 2018.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
-
Sunday 08 July , 2018
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Monday 09 July , 2018 SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
Sunday 08 July , 2018 New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
Friday 06 July , 2018 Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Amazon Prime Day Sale Starts July 16: Here Are The Details
- BCCI vs CoA: Treasurer Questions Saba Karim's England Tour
- Ghoul Trailer: Military Interrogation Gets Supernatural in Gleefully Chilling Netflix's First Indian Horror Series
- The Person Who Played Cupid in Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Love Story is Finally Revealed
- WWE Star John Cena is Taking Life Lessons From Shah Rukh Khan. Here's Proof.