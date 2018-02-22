Karnataka State Police Recruitment 2018: 164 Sub-Inspector Posts, Apply before 12th March 2018

Karnataka State Police Recruitment 2018 application process to hire 164 candidates for the post of Sub-Inspector (SI) has begun on the official website of Karnataka State Police (KSP) - ksp-online.in. The Karnataka State Police (KSP) is inviting online applications from eligible men and women to apply for the direct, in-service, and ex-servicemen recruitment of Sub Inspectors (Civil) in the state police department. Interested candidates must apply online on or before 12th March 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website for KSP Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2018 -Step 2 – Click on ‘New Application’Step 3 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application processStep 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceGM and OBC candidates are required to pay an application fee of ₹250 while SC, ST and CAT 01 candidates need to pay ₹100 only.The applicant must possess a bachelor’s degree or equivalent from a recognized university or institution.The selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of ₹20,000 to ₹36,300 per month.The selection process will be concluded in 3 stages viz ET (Endurance Test) and PST (Physical Standard Test), Written examination and Viva-voce.