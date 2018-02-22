GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Karnataka State Police Recruitment 2018: 164 Sub-Inspector Posts, Apply before 12th March 2018

The Karnataka State Police (KSP) is inviting online applications from eligible men and women to apply for the direct, in-service, and ex-servicemen recruitment of Sub Inspectors (Civil) in the state police department.

Contributor Content

Updated:February 22, 2018, 11:45 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Karnataka State Police Recruitment 2018: 164 Sub-Inspector Posts, Apply before 12th March 2018
The selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of ₹20,000 to ₹36,300 per month (Representational photo: PTI)
Karnataka State Police Recruitment 2018 application process to hire 164 candidates for the post of Sub-Inspector (SI) has begun on the official website of Karnataka State Police (KSP) - ksp-online.in. The Karnataka State Police (KSP) is inviting online applications from eligible men and women to apply for the direct, in-service, and ex-servicemen recruitment of Sub Inspectors (Civil) in the state police department. Interested candidates must apply online on or before 12th March 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for Karnataka State Police Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website for KSP Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2018 -
http://psi18.ksp-online.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘New Application’
Step 3 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Application Fee:
GM and OBC candidates are required to pay an application fee of ₹250 while SC, ST and CAT 01 candidates need to pay ₹100 only.

Academic Qualification:
The applicant must possess a bachelor’s degree or equivalent from a recognized university or institution.

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of ₹20,000 to ₹36,300 per month.

Selection Process:
The selection process will be concluded in 3 stages viz ET (Endurance Test) and PST (Physical Standard Test), Written examination and Viva-voce.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You