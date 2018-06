Karnataka State Police Recruitment 2018: Apply Online For 688 Posts

Karnataka State Police Recruitment (KSP) 2018 application process has begun to fill 688 vacancies for the post of Constables on the official website of Karnataka State Police, Karnataka - ksp.gov.in KSP is inviting from male candidates only. Interested and eligible candidates must apply online on or before 5th July 2018, 6:00 PM by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://ksp.gov.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Current Recruitment' under 'Citizen Services' on the home pageStep 3 – Click on 'Police Recruitment'Step 4 - Click on 'Apply online' under 'Application for the post of Armed Police Constable (Men) - 2018'Step 5 - Click on 'New Application' and accept the terms and agree and submit the formStep 6 - Login with required credentialsStep 7 – Fill in the application form with required information, make online payment and complete the process of application and Submit the formStep 8 - Download the conformation page and take a print out for future referenceDirect Link for Registration - http://per.apcnhk18.ksp-online.in/Instructions.aspx Direct Link for Login - http://app.apcnhk18.ksp-online.in/Login.aspx Unreserved Category - Rs.250SC/ ST Category - Rs.100The applicant must have completed SSLC or equivalent from a recognized board of education.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download employment advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview.