Karnataka State Police Recruitment 2018: Apply Online For 688 Posts

Updated:June 19, 2018, 4:45 PM IST
Karnataka State Police Recruitment (KSP) 2018 application process has begun to fill 688 vacancies for the post of Constables on the official website of Karnataka State Police, Karnataka - ksp.gov.in.

KSP is inviting from male candidates only. Interested and eligible candidates must apply online on or before 5th July 2018, 6:00 PM by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for Karnataka State Police Recruitment 2018 for Constable Posts:

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://ksp.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Current Recruitment' under 'Citizen Services' on the home page
Step 3 – Click on 'Police Recruitment'
Step 4 - Click on 'Apply online' under 'Application for the post of Armed Police Constable (Men) - 2018'
Step 5 - Click on 'New Application' and accept the terms and agree and submit the form
Step 6 - Login with required credentials
Step 7 – Fill in the application form with required information, make online payment and complete the process of application and Submit the form
Step 8 - Download the conformation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - http://per.apcnhk18.ksp-online.in/Instructions.aspx
Direct Link for Login - http://app.apcnhk18.ksp-online.in/Login.aspx

Application Fee:
Unreserved Category - Rs.250
SC/ ST Category - Rs.100

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must have completed SSLC or equivalent from a recognized board of education.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download employment advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:
http://apcnhk18.ksp-online.in/PDF/Notification.pdf

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview.

