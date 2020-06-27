Karnataka Student Who Wrote Class 10 SSLC Exam Tests Positive for Covid-19

A student in Karnataka, who took the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination on Saturday, has tested positive for Covid-19. The Class 10 SSLC exams started on June 25 in the state.

The student was writing the Mathematics exam at the Mallapatna Government School in Arkalgud taluk of Hassan district when his test results came out. The authorities waited outside the school until the exam ended at 1.30 pm.

A total of 19 other students were present in the exam hall along with the Covid-positive student.

"The student was asymptomatic while writing the exam. He will be allowed to complete his exams later. 19 students in his hall have been medically examined," said Suresh Kumar, minister for primary and secondary education.

The student had received treatment for dengue a few days ago, following which his samples were also taken to conduct tests for Covid-19.

Around 8 lakh students are writing SSLC exams in Karnataka this year.