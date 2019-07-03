Karnataka Student’s Gangrape Comes to Light Three Months After Incident as Video Goes Viral
The police on Wednesday registered a suo motto case after the videos went viral and warned the people that sharing these clips was an offence.
Representative image.
Bengaluru: A college student was allegedly gangraped in Puttur area of Dkashina Kannada district in Karnataka. The incident had taken place in February or March this year and came to light after the video of the incident went viral recently.
The police on Wednesday registered a suo motto case after the videos went viral and warned the people that sharing these clips was an offence. The police began probe in the case and identified the girl and the four culprits.
The exact date of the incident is not known, the police said. "We don't know about the exact date of the incident. According to the girl, it was sometime in February or March,” said BM Laxmi Prasad, SP, Dakshina Kannada.
The four boys, who are known to the girl, had taken the girl in a car on pretext of talking, the police said. The boys took the car to a narrow road, via highway, where they raped her.
The police have identified the three accused seen in the video and one who recorded the incident and are said to be the students of Vivekananda College.
Also Watch
-
Mumbai Floods : Why are Mumbai Rains so Disastrous Despite the Thousand Crores Spent?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
-
Saturday 29 June , 2019
Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Iceland Cricket's 'Special' Offer for Ambati Rayudu Goes Viral After His Retirement Announcement
- From Akshay Kumar to Jason Statham, Everyone's Obsessed With the New #BottleCapChallenge
- PUBG Lite: How to Pre-Download the Battle Royale Game in India
- Xiaomi Unveils Mimoji Which Look Very Similar to Apple Memoji, But Surely no Inspiration Was Needed
- SpiceJet Monsoon Discount Offers: Domestic Air Tickets Starting at Rs 888, International at Rs 3499
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s