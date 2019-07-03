Take the pledge to vote

Karnataka Student’s Gangrape Comes to Light Three Months After Incident as Video Goes Viral

The police on Wednesday registered a suo motto case after the videos went viral and warned the people that sharing these clips was an offence.

Stacy Pereira | CNN-News18

Updated:July 3, 2019, 8:03 PM IST
Representative image.
Bengaluru: A college student was allegedly gangraped in Puttur area of Dkashina Kannada district in Karnataka. The incident had taken place in February or March this year and came to light after the video of the incident went viral recently.

The police on Wednesday registered a suo motto case after the videos went viral and warned the people that sharing these clips was an offence. The police began probe in the case and identified the girl and the four culprits.

The exact date of the incident is not known, the police said. "We don't know about the exact date of the incident. According to the girl, it was sometime in February or March,” said BM Laxmi Prasad, SP, Dakshina Kannada.

The four boys, who are known to the girl, had taken the girl in a car on pretext of talking, the police said. The boys took the car to a narrow road, via highway, where they raped her.

The police have identified the three accused seen in the video and one who recorded the incident and are said to be the students of Vivekananda College.

