Karnataka Tally Climbs to 489 as 15 New Covid-19 Cases Reported in State

Bengaluru: Fifteen new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections in the state to 489, the health department said on Saturday.

"15 new positive cases have been reported from last evening till this noon....Till date 489 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed.

This includes 18 deaths and 153 discharges," the department said in its mid-day situation update.

Out of 15 new cases, six each are from Bengaluru urban and Hirebagewadi in Belagavi district; one each from Mandya, Chikkaballapura and Bantawala in Dakshina Kannada district.

Five out of six confirmed for infection in Bengaluru are contacts of a 54-year-old labourer, who tested positive earlier this week; while the other is said to have history from visit to BBMP Containment Zones.

Nine out of 15 cases are men and six are women.

