Karnataka Tally Climbs to 489 as 15 New Covid-19 Cases Reported in State
Out of 15 new cases, six each are from Bengaluru urban and Hirebagewadi in Belagavi district; one each from Mandya, Chikkaballapura and Bantawala in Dakshina Kannada district.
A resident carrying LPG cylinder crosses a road as policemen, seen in the background, march in the area of Padarayanapura in Chamarajapet during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Bengaluru. (PTI)
Bengaluru: Fifteen new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections in the state to 489, the health department said on Saturday.
"15 new positive cases have been reported from last evening till this noon....Till date 489 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed.
This includes 18 deaths and 153 discharges," the department said in its mid-day situation update.
Out of 15 new cases, six each are from Bengaluru urban and Hirebagewadi in Belagavi district; one each from Mandya, Chikkaballapura and Bantawala in Dakshina Kannada district.
Five out of six confirmed for infection in Bengaluru are contacts of a 54-year-old labourer, who tested positive earlier this week; while the other is said to have history from visit to BBMP Containment Zones.
Nine out of 15 cases are men and six are women.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- South African President Struggling to Put on a Face Mask Has Uncovered a Thousand Memes
- Asim Riaz Can't Stop Gushing Over Himanshi As She Wishes 'Ramadan Mubarak' With Stunning Pic
- First Night of NFL Draft Breaks Records for TV Viewership, League Says
- I Trusted Arhaan But Didn't Know I'd Have To Pay Such A Big Price For It: Rashami Desai
- After Coronavirus, Legalisation of Ball-tampering Could be Considered - Report