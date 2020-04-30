Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

K'taka, Telangana & AP Frame Rules for Movement of Migrant Workers After Centre's Go-ahead

To facilitate the return of the lakhs of people stranded, the home ministry amended the consolidated guidelines issued for the lockdown three days before it is set to get over.

News18.com

April 30, 2020, 3:02 PM IST
K'taka, Telangana & AP Frame Rules for Movement of Migrant Workers After Centre's Go-ahead
Representative image.

A day after the Centre gave the go-ahead to migrant workers, tourists, students and others stranded in different parts of the country to return to their respective destinations, 36 days after the nationwide lockdown was imposed, several states started charting out the blueprint to facilitate the movement.

The order came a day after the Centre was asked to respond to the issue by the Supreme Court, which was hearing a set of petitions asking that migrant labourers who do not have Covid-19 be allowed to go home.

To facilitate the return of the lakhs of people stranded, the home ministry amended the consolidated guidelines issued for the lockdown three days before it is set to get over.

“Due to lockdown, migrant workers, pilgrims, students and other persons are stranded at different places. They would be allowed to move,” union home secretary's order said.

Following this, states such as Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Maharashtra put out a set of detailed guidelines. Here’s what the southern states have planned:

KARNATAKA

The Karnataka government will arrange transport for all those migrant labourers who want to return. They will be transported by bus. The cost is estimated at Rs 10,000 per day for 25 people (each bus). For every one lakh people, 4,000 buses are needed so the cost would be around Rs 4 crore for one lakh. The government is expected to incur a cost of about Rs 8 crore if all workers wish to return. Karnataka has over 2 lakh migrant workers, according to official estimates.

TELANGANA

The Telangana government has written to the chief secretaries all states to provide details of people from their states who are stranded in Telangana. Chief Secretaries of other states have also been requested to make transport arrangements to pick up the people from their states who are stranded in Telangana. Telangana CS says nodal authority will arrange for screening of persons for Covid-19 and passes will be given to asymptomatic persons for undertaking the journey.

ANDHRA PRADESH

Andhra Pradesh will also get in touch with other state governments on how to allow the movement. The review meeting for the same is currently going on.

