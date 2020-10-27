Karnataka Temple Priest Walks on Burning Coal with Infant in Tow, Draws Flak as Video Goes Viral

In a video that has gone viral, a temple priest is seen walking on fire holding a child in one hand as part of the Dussehra ritual in a village in Haveri district of Karnataka.

Every year at the Durgadevi temple in Bulapur village, walking on burning coal is a common ritual that is performed as part of the Dussehra traditions. This year too, temple priest Basavarajappa Swami was seen carrying a young infant in one hand and walking on burning coal.

It is learnt that the parents of the ward, in order to fulfil an offering to god, agreed to perform the ritual. However, the act of indulging in such superstition has drawn severe criticism for its negligence and for endangering the life of the child.

So far no case has been filed against the parents or temple priest at the Rattihalli police station. However, child rights activists feel that this act of superstition going unreported is a major cause of concern.

"It shows willful negligence and the fact that a temple priest does it will encourage more people to follow suit. Running on coal and the smoke arising from can cause severe harm to the child. Action should be initiated against such acts," explained Vasudev Sharma of Child Rights Trust.