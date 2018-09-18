Karnataka TET 2018 Notification to be Out on September 22 at schooleducation.kar.nic.in

KARTET 2018 notification is scheduled to be released on 22nd September 2018 by the Department of Public Instruction, Government of Karnataka on its official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in.A notification on the official website reads, ‘KARTET-2018 - The Notification and the online application of Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test- 2018 will be available to the candidates in the department website www.schooleducation.kar.nic.in from 22nd Sept 2018 onwards’Candidates aspiring to appear for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2018 must keep a close tab on the above mentioned website on Saturday, 22nd September 2018, to download the Official Notification/Information Bulletin for KARTET 2018 as and when it’s released online.The application process for Karnataka TET 2018 is expected to begin soon after the Information Bulletin is released. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification to ascertain their eligibility to appear for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2018 before applying online.