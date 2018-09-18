English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karnataka TET 2018 Notification to be Out on September 22 at schooleducation.kar.nic.in
Candidates aspiring to appear for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in on Saturday.
Image for representation.
Loading...
KARTET 2018 notification is scheduled to be released on 22nd September 2018 by the Department of Public Instruction, Government of Karnataka on its official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in.
A notification on the official website reads, ‘KARTET-2018 - The Notification and the online application of Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test- 2018 will be available to the candidates in the department website www.schooleducation.kar.nic.in from 22nd Sept 2018 onwards’
Candidates aspiring to appear for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2018 must keep a close tab on the above mentioned website on Saturday, 22nd September 2018, to download the Official Notification/Information Bulletin for KARTET 2018 as and when it’s released online.
The application process for Karnataka TET 2018 is expected to begin soon after the Information Bulletin is released. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification to ascertain their eligibility to appear for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2018 before applying online.
A notification on the official website reads, ‘KARTET-2018 - The Notification and the online application of Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test- 2018 will be available to the candidates in the department website www.schooleducation.kar.nic.in from 22nd Sept 2018 onwards’
Candidates aspiring to appear for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2018 must keep a close tab on the above mentioned website on Saturday, 22nd September 2018, to download the Official Notification/Information Bulletin for KARTET 2018 as and when it’s released online.
The application process for Karnataka TET 2018 is expected to begin soon after the Information Bulletin is released. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification to ascertain their eligibility to appear for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2018 before applying online.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Didn't Expect Arjuna Award This Year, Says Hima Das
- Shraddha on Stree Being Hailed As Feminist Tale, New Film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Her Evolution As an Actor & More
- NASA Planet Hunting Probe 'TESS' Shares First Image
- At Anfield, Liverpool Look to Turn the Clock Back as Determined PSG Come Calling
- Bentley Bentayga SUV Worth Rs 4.45 Crore Goes to Roadside Garage for Repair in Mumbai
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...