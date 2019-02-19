LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Karnataka TET Answer Key 2018 Released @schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Click Here to Check

The Karnataka TET Answer key 2018 has been released on its official website at schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Candidates can also raise any complaint in the objection window against the answer key.

News18.com

Updated:February 19, 2019, 8:51 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
Karnataka TET Answer Key 2018 | The Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test answer key or the TET answer key 2018 has been released by the Karnataka Examination Authority on Tuesday. The Karnataka TET Answer key 2018 has been released on its official website at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

The candidates who had appeared in the Karnataka TET written exam can now download the Karnataka TET answer key 2018 and can also raise any complaint in the objection window against the answer key.

The objection window for Karnataka TET Answer Key 2018 opened on Tuesday at 5.30pm and will shut by 4 pm on February 25, 2019. The Karnataka TET answer key 2018 is available for both Paper I and Paper II.

How to Raise Objections against Karnataka TET Answer Key 2018

Step 1. Visit the official website at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the link that says ‘raise objections for TET answer key’.

Step 3. When a new page opens, candidates have to enter the application number and date of birth.

Step 4. Click on submit.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
