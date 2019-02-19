English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karnataka TET Answer Key 2018 Released @schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Click Here to Check
The Karnataka TET Answer key 2018 has been released on its official website at schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Candidates can also raise any complaint in the objection window against the answer key.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Karnataka TET Answer Key 2018 | The Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test answer key or the TET answer key 2018 has been released by the Karnataka Examination Authority on Tuesday. The Karnataka TET Answer key 2018 has been released on its official website at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.
The candidates who had appeared in the Karnataka TET written exam can now download the Karnataka TET answer key 2018 and can also raise any complaint in the objection window against the answer key.
The objection window for Karnataka TET Answer Key 2018 opened on Tuesday at 5.30pm and will shut by 4 pm on February 25, 2019. The Karnataka TET answer key 2018 is available for both Paper I and Paper II.
How to Raise Objections against Karnataka TET Answer Key 2018
Step 1. Visit the official website at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.
Step 2. Click on the link that says ‘raise objections for TET answer key’.
Step 3. When a new page opens, candidates have to enter the application number and date of birth.
Step 4. Click on submit.
The candidates who had appeared in the Karnataka TET written exam can now download the Karnataka TET answer key 2018 and can also raise any complaint in the objection window against the answer key.
The objection window for Karnataka TET Answer Key 2018 opened on Tuesday at 5.30pm and will shut by 4 pm on February 25, 2019. The Karnataka TET answer key 2018 is available for both Paper I and Paper II.
How to Raise Objections against Karnataka TET Answer Key 2018
Step 1. Visit the official website at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.
Step 2. Click on the link that says ‘raise objections for TET answer key’.
Step 3. When a new page opens, candidates have to enter the application number and date of birth.
Step 4. Click on submit.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Vayu Shakti 2019: India Displays Its Aerial Firepower In Pokhran
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Vayu Shakti 2019: India Displays Its Aerial Firepower In Pokhran
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
Saturday 16 February , 2019 News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Me and Kuldeep Often Ask Dhoni for Help While Bowling: Chahal
- After Daredevil and Iron Fist, Netflix Cancels New Seasons of Marvel's Jessica Jones and The Punisher
- Chanel's Haute Couture Designer Karl Lagerfeld Passes Away at 85
- After Pulwama, CRPF Madadgaar Has Become the Lifeline for Kashmiris All Over
- Here's What You Need to Know About the Gene Causing Obesity
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results