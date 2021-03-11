Karnataka Govt Forms 3-Member Committee to Review Reservation Demands

Following demands for reservation from various caste and sub caste groups, the government of Karnataka on Wednesday formed a high level committee to review the reservation demands. The three-member committee will be headed by a retired high court judge.

The Panchamasali community has been demanding that they be included under the 2A category of the other backward classes (OBC) reservation from the present 3B category. This has already been referred to the Backward Classes Commission. The Valmiki community (ST) has also requested for increase in reservation. Retired judge Nagamohanadas has submitted a report on this. The Kuruba community has requested to be added to the ST category. In addition to this, the Veerashaiva and Vokkaliga communities have requested to be included in the central government’s reservation list, among many other communities, the order pointed out.

The demands were placed before the cabinet of ministers in the first week of March and the cabinet approved the formation of a high-level committee. The committee will look into the constitutional, legal and administrative aspects of the demands.

Retired high court judge Subhash Adi will head the committee, and retired chief secretary K Ratnaprabha and Mysuru’s Maharani College’s assistant professor BV Vasanth Kumar are the other two members of the committee.