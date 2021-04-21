Karnataka Tightens Lockdown-like Restrictions as State Records Over 23,000 New Cases

As the Karnataka government continues to refuse term covid-19 restrictions as “lockdown”, the state will be observing several curbs from Wednesday night. The state has imposed several lockdowns-like restrictions such as shutting of schools, shops selling non-essential goods, private offices encouraged work from home and ban of commercial and public events. Night curfew timings have also been extended to 9 pm from 6 am. A full curfew will be observed during weekends. During the weekend curfew, essential shops will be allowed to be open for only four hours. The restrictions will remain in effect till May 4.

Malls, cinema theatre, clubs, pubs will remain closed. Restaurants, eateries and bars are allowed to operate only takeaways and food delivery services. However, industries and construction activity will be allowed to operate.

The restrictions come even as the state reported a massive spike of more than 23,000 cases on Wednesday alone. The state reported 23,558 new Covid-19 cases and 116 related fatalities, taking the total caseload 12.22 lakh and the toll to 13,762. Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 13,640 of the total number of cases. However, infections are also on the rise in many industrial towns like Ballari and cities near Bengaluru like Tumkur and Mysore. Last week, Bengaluru reported 75 per cent of all cases in Karnataka. The share has since decreased to 50 per cent and the other half of the share of cases being reported from other parts of the state.

The state’s beleaguered health department has launched a centralised call centre for oxygen and Remdesivir supply late Wednesday evening. The call centre number: 8951755722 was launched to help aid coordinate supplies of medical essentials.

Drug control officers deputed to all 17 oxygen supplying units will be working in three shifts, the department said. Steps have also been taken to add another 11 distributors to supply the injection Remdesivir.

