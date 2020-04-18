Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Karnataka to Allow Movement of Two-wheelers After April 20, Permits IT Employees to Work from Office With 30% Staff

The government has decided to identify containment zones and allow activities in non-containment zones. While prohibitory orders will continue till May 3, the movement of two-wheelers and goods vehicle will be allowed outside containment zones.

Revathi Rajeevan | CNN-News18

Updated:April 18, 2020, 10:24 PM IST
Bengaluru: Fire brigade personnel spray disinfectant to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic during the nationwide lockdown. (Reuters)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Saturday announced there would be certain relaxations in lockdown measures after April 20. The decision was taken at a meeting of senior ministers to review the COVID-19 situation in the state and deliberate on the steps to be taken after April 20.

The government has decided to identify containment zones - areas where an active COVID-19 case was reported in the last 28 days – and allow activities in non-containment zones. The government, which had earlier allowed the movement of two-wheelers, later reviewed it and rolled back the decision.

"We have decided to appoint an incident commander for each containment zone who will be assisted by police and health officials. They will be responsible for crowd movement and providing basic amenities in these areas. Incident commander will have magisterial power," Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Saturday.

The government also rolled back an earlier decision where it had allowed one-third of the total workforce of information technology and biotechnology companies to attend offices.

Construction activities will not be allowed, but the government has ordered that workers be allowed to stay at construction sites. No new shops will be allowed to open. Malls and showrooms will also remain closed. Further, inter-district travel is not allowed. Ramanagar, Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru rural districts will be considered a single district only for the movement of industrial workers.

The government has also mandated wearing of masks and has asked senior citizens and people with compromised immunity to remain indoors for the next three months. Spitting in public places has been banned as well.

Karnataka has reported a total of 384 positive cases as of ​Saturday, including 14 deaths and 104 recoveries. Eight districts in Karnataka - Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru, Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Bagalkote and Dharwad – have been identified as hotspots.

