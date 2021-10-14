Karnataka to Become Third State to Launch Mobile App on Temples Info

The Karnataka government will soon launch a mobile application to provide all the information related to temples for the convenience of the devotees, thus becoming the third state in the country to do so after Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Details like history of temples, rituals, puja rates and route maps will be included in the app which has been developed by Karnataka’s Endowments department. Through integrated temple management system (ITMS), separate information available online about different temples will be consolidated in the app.

“There are 34,559 temples under the department. Many temples have their history and other information available online. Hence we decided to consolidate all the information and provide that on the ITMS mobile app,” Shashikala Jolle, Minister for Muzrai, Haj and Wakf , told The Indian Express.

The app is likely to be available in November, and will also feature information about properties owned by various temples. Shashikala said the mobile application will cover 207 temples of category A in its first phase of launch. The minister added that devotees can even use the mobile application to make donations.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to pay temple priests and staff in accordance with the Sixth Pay Commission recommendations.

Shashikala said that 1034 priests and staff currently get their salaries under the fifth pay commission, adding that upto 35 percent of revenue from category A and B temples will be used to implement the Sixth Pay Commission to avoid extra financial burden on state government.

The minister informed that 207 temples under category A generate annual revenue above Rs 25 lakh, and 139 temples generating between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 25 lakh annual revenue come in category B. Close to 34,217 temples with less than Rs 5 lakh yearly revenue fall under category C.

She said the new salaries will be applicable for temples under category A and B where the staff and priests.

