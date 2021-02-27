Karnataka to Begin Phase 3 Vaccination From March 1; Here's All You Need to Know

As phase 3 of vaccination is set to begin across the country, Karnataka will also begin vaccinating the beneficiaries from March 1. In this phase, people aged 60 years and above and those between 45 to 59 years of age suffering from specified co-morbidities can get vaccinated. The latter must be supported by a certificate by a registered medical practitioner.

In the initial phase, all taluk level hospitals, district hospitals and two identified private hospitals from every district, major hospitals in Bangalore and 18 private health facilities from BBMP will begin vaccination.

In initial few days, vaccination will be done only for the online registered beneficiaries in urban and private facilities; and both on-site and online in rural areas, the department of health and family welfare notified.

Vaccination will be done four days a week- on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday in government facilities and in all working days in private hospitals. The vaccination timing would be 12pm to 5pm which will later be modified.

The number of vaccinations per day would be limited to 200 per session site and will be done on first come first serve basis. However, online registered beneficiaries would be allotted a specific time slot.

Covid-19 Vaccination will be given free of charge at the government vaccination centres while those taking the vaccine at any designated or empaneled private health facility will have to pay Rs 250 per person per dose which includes Rs 100 service charge and Rs 150 which would be deposited to government of India specified account.

The beneficiaries can register for vaccination in three ways: through advance self-registration or by downloading the CO-Win 2.0 portal and through other IT Applications such as Arogya Setu, on-site registration for those who cannot self-register in advance to walk into the identified Covid vaccination centres and get themselves registered.

It is mandatory for all beneficiaries to go for vaccination with a valid government identity card and relevant certificate in case of those with co-morbidities.