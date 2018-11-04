English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karnataka to Follow Supreme Court Time Frame for Bursting Crackers this Diwali
Residents of the state can burst crackers between these two hours for Dhanteras on November 5, Naraka Chaturdashi on November 6, Amavasya on November 7, and Bali Padyami on November 8, the state circular stated.
Representative image
Bengaluru: A week after the Supreme Court allowed the state governments the flexibility in choosing a time frame for bursting crackers though sticking to the restriction of two hours, the Karnataka government has set a time limit between 8pm to 10pm for bursting crackers during Deepavali.
Residents of the state can burst crackers between these two hours for Dhanteras on November 5, Naraka Chaturdashi on November 6, Amavasya on November 7, and Bali Padyami on November 8, the state circular stated.
The circular also said that the state pollution control board will monitor the situation for 14 days - seven days before the festival and seven days after.
The circular, dated November 2, bans the manufacturing, sales and use of joined or series firecrackers, and allows the sale of firecrackers only by licensed sellers.
While directing the information and public relations department and district administration to spread awareness among public about the hazards of bursting firecrackers, the circular also directed to look for the possibility of community bursting of firecrackers in the limits of mahanagara palikes, district administration, zilla panchayats, taluk panchayats and gram panchayats.
The police have been asked to ensure that the court orders are followed, and to take strict action against those failing to adhere to the rules.
On October 23, ordering the time frame for bursting crackers during different festivals and pushing for "green crackers", the Supreme Court had also said that those selling firecrackers will have to comply with the prescribed noise levels and also barred the use of some chemicals, including barium salt, in the manufacturing.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
