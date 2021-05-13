Karnataka to Launch App With Geo Tagging Feature to Help Vaccine Seekers

Karnataka will soon be launching a vaccination app that will include a geo tagging feature in its interface. The state, which has suspended vaccination for ages 18 to 44 from Friday, will be launching an app or website for its citizens to book vaccination slots only around the area of their residence.

The nitty gritty of the website is getting finalised as the state received a go ahead from the Centre to design such a facility, sources in the COVID-19 task force told CNN-News18.

The move comes after many techies managed to fix the scripts on the CoWin app so that they were able to book slots in rural areas surrounding Bengaluru. The city, which did not have any slots vacant, saw an exodus of people who could get the jab as and when slots opened up in surrounding areas.

There were many instances of the city’s IT professionals lining up in areas like Nelamangala, Gudibande and Anekal, all within a 30-km radius of the city and falls in the Bangalore rural district. This had caused anger among the locals who alleged thay they were not able to get slots in their own primary health centres while ‘outsiders’ were being served. Some PHCs witnessed heated exchanges between locals and hapless officials, who had to abide by the slot bookings and administer the vaccine shots and also bear the wrath of local villagers.

“We are trying to add on some features that are currently not available on CoWin. They (Centre) have allowed us to do it," said a minister in the know. “While it cannot be added to the CoWin app, it cannot completely separate from the vaccination process on the main app either. Some of the features are not available in it. We have to create an interface…to add these features. We are yet to finalise. It may be district wise or zone wise. Tech teams are working on this," he said.

