Karnataka to Seek Special Grants from Centre for Rain Havoc in Bengaluru: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said his government will seek special grants from the Union government as compensation for the damages caused in rain-battered Bengaluru. He held a meeting with the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) headed by Home Ministry’s joint secretary Ashish Kumar, which is visiting Karnataka to take stock of the flood havoc in the State.

We have shared details on damages caused during three stages of rainfall – July, August and the first week of September, Bommai said. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said another meeting would be held with the IMCT after it visits various districts, including parts of Bengaluru.

“IMCT will be given a final memorandum then, which will be an updated version of the one we had submitted last week, he added. Revenue Minister R Ashoka last week said the government has estimated rain related losses since June to the tune of Rs 7,647.13 crore, and will be sending a proposal to the Centre seeking a relief of Rs 1,012.5 crore as per National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms.

Bommai said the new memorandum would highlight problems that Bengaluru faced due to overflowing lakes and flooding in low-lying areas. We will ask for a special grant. River-based floods happen for 2-3 days and then recede, but this has become a daily occurrence, which must be considered as a special case, he said, noting that he asked the IMCT to visit Mahadevapura, one of the worst rain-hit areas in the city.

Further highlighting the state’s need for special grants to compensate fisherfolk who lost their boats, which is not covered under the NDRF guidelines, the CM said, “we will also seek compensation to shops and commercial establishments that have suffered due to floods as they are presently not covered under NDRF. Also, losses caused due to landslides also deserve a special grant, he said.

The IMCT is scheduled to visit Chitradurga, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Haveri, Dharwad, Gadag, Bidar and Kalaburagi districts. Bommai said he suggested that they also visit Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts that were worst affected due to rains, landslides and sea erosion, and also to take stock of the flood situation in Mandya and Ramanagara districts.

He also told them that Karnataka has a coastal area of 330 km and works worth Rs 350 crore have been taken up to prevent sea erosion, and central assistance was required as erosion has taken place in new spots. The CM also explained that Rs 500 crore was released twice to take up restoration of damaged infrastructure, and another Rs 600 crore was released earlier this week.

The state is giving an additional input subsidy for crop loss and Rs 2,452 crore has been disbursed among 18.58 lakh farmers. Out of this, Rs 1,160 crore has been borne from the state exchequer, he added.

