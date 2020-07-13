Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Says Feeling 'Absolutely Fine'

Karnataka tourism minister CT Ravi has tested positive for coronavirus in the third test he has undergone, making him the first minister in the state to be infected.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said: "Yesterday, I along with my wife Pallavi & my staff members underwent COVID19 test. Fortunately, my wife Pallavi and all my staff members are tested Negative. Third umpire's result for me has confirmed that I'm Covid Positive. However, I'm feeling absolutely fine."

Ravi's wife and staff have tested negative.

One of the earlier two tests taken within a week had returned positive on Friday. Ravi, who is also Chikmagalur district in-charge minister, is in home quarantine and is asymptomatic. On Saturday, he tweeted that he had pratised yoga for an hour and has not noticed any changes in his health status.

CT Ravi is the fourth legislator from the district to have tested positive for the virus. Earlier, members of the legislative council MK Pranesh, Bhoje Gowda and MLA Raje Gowda tested positive.