Bengaluru: The Karnataka health department on Wednesday traced 800 of the 1,500 people who attended the congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi, including their close contacts.

"We received this list of people from the Centre on Tuesday evening. We traced 800 in a day. We are in the process of tracing 700 more. Not all of them may have attended the congregation. Some of them were in close proximity," said Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Karnataka Health and Family Welfare.

Of the 800 traced, 143 are symptomatic and their swabs have been collected.

This came a day after the government issued a public notice requesting people to self-declare if they had attended the congregation in Delhi.

"Those who arrived within the last 14 days will be quarantined at a government-run public facility and those who have completed 14 days will be asked to be home quarantined," said Akhtar.

The department is yet to ascertain the number of foreigners among the congregation.

Karnataka reported a total of 110 cases on Wednesday, including three deaths and nine who have been discharged. Two of the active cases are on ventilator.

The Centre has declared Bengaluru and Mysuru as COVID-19 hot spots in the state, with 48 and 19 cases, respectively. Meanwhile, Chikkaballapur with nine cases has been listed as an emerging hot spot.

Of the 19 cases in Mysuru, 12 are of employees of a pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud, which has led to suspension of operations at the plant and more than a thousand employees at the facility have been asked to stay under home quarantine. The first patient in this cluster (P52) has neither travel nor contact history. Two more of his contacts tested positive on Tuesday.

