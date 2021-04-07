Karnataka Transport Strike: All You Need To Know; How It Will Affect You

Indefinite transport strike has been announced in Karnataka from Wednesday, April 7 by workers of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) under the banner of Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League. The protest is being held against the government's alleged failure to implement a salary under the 6th Pay Commission for the Road Transport Corporation workers.

According to a report by PTI, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar had earlier said that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a discussion in this regard and requests are being made to the employees not to go on strike keeping the COVID-19 situation in mind. He further informed that they had nine demands out of which eight have been fulfilled and implemented.

He also said that their demand for implementation of the sixth pay commission report, and thereby give them the salary on par with the government employees, cannot be accepted.Kumar said that there will be no more negotiations or talks and still if they go on strike, all the measures that can be taken in the framework of law will be applied.

Here is all you need to know about the strike and how it will affect you:

1. Several universities including Bangalore University, Bengaluru Central University have postponed the examinations which were scheduled on Wednesday.

2. The strike is likely to affect public transport in the state hence the government has made alternate arrangements by roping in private transport operators and has sought for the deployment of more trains to places like Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Hubballi andMysuru to address the inconvenience caused to the general public.

3. According to PTI, private buses, taxi cabs will be left free and will be allowed to operate in assigned routes.

4. As per ANI, the Karnataka government has allowed the state road transport corporation to hire private buses and school buses for transportation.

5. According to the information available, the transport commissioner will take steps to see that autos and cabs don't charge exorbitantly, taking advantage of the transport strike and a notification fixing cab and bus fares has already been issued. Strict action will be taken against them if they charge higher fares.