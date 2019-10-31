Karnataka Village Baffled after 'Dead Man' Walks Back to Life 50 Years After Being Buried

Bengaluru: Ever heard of a dead man walking back to life several years after his death? Well, one such incident in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district has taken everyone by surprise. Sanna Eerajja, now 80-years-old, had reportedly died due to an illness 50 years back. But he returned to his village 15 days ago and has left everyone baffled.

Eerajja hails from Chitranayakanahalli village of Challakere, 200-kms away from Bengaluru. Since his return, people from the village have been flocking his home to see the reincarnated man. According to villagers, Eerajja had died after suffering from an illness when he was 30-years-old.

Srinivas Reddy, one of the villagers says he remembers going for Eerajja’s 'thithi' ceremony after his death, but went to Eerajja’s house to believe his eyes.

Speaking to News 18 Kannada, Eerajja said that he had lost all the memory of the past of all these years. However, when he saw people from his village, he felt a 'familiar connection'.

Eerajja lived in a small village in Andhra Pradesh. Recently, few villagers from Chitranayakanahalli visited that village to buy sheep manure and saw Eerajja.

The octogenarian recollected the village name and people who lived there and their surnames. This surprised the villagers. When he mentioned his wife's name, one of them made a call to Eerajja’s brother Beviganna.

Eerajja’s wife Eeramma, who is glad to see her husband after so many years, recollects how a fakir had once told her that her husband would return. "I visited his grave trhee days after he was buried, but it was dug-out. We assumed it was a fox that must have done it. But there was no evidence to know that he is alive" she said.

Police, however, are skeptical about these claims saying that the story seems difficult to believe. “No one of his age is there to dispute the claim. We feel he probably just left home and joined these nomadic groups as a 'jogi'. His children have accepted him but they were too small at the time he left. He has gone to Andhra and married twice after that. He has nearly 12 children from the other marriages in these years," said a top police officer on condition of anonymity.

Since there is no 'missing' complaint or any unnatural death record, there is no mention of this in police files.

(With inputs from Vinayaka Thodranal)

