Karnataka Wakf Foundation to Give Rs 1 Lakh as Medical Relief Fund for Muslim Women- Here's All You Need to Know

Starting September 1, Karnataka State Wakf Foundation for Women Development is preparing to start the application process for the medical relief fund for minority Muslim women and female children.

Special Officer of the Welfare Board, Abbas Shareef told News18 that the board will provide financial assistance of up to Rs 1 lakh to Muslim women suffering from major health ailments. For this, the Karnataka BJP government has sanctioned Rs 1.74 crores for the scheme for the current financial year.

What is the Eligibility Criteria?

1) Applications should be submitted by the husband or guardian of the patient only.

2) Applicant should be a woman who should be the domicile of Karnataka state

3) Patients suffering from dangerous diseases like Heart, Kidney, Brain, Cancer, TB (excluding Cesarean C-section), and other diseases are also eligible to receive the grant.

4) The annual income of the beneficiary should be less than Rs 1, 20,000. This scheme is not applicable to Government servants.

5) In certain exceptional cases relief will be paid by cheque to the patient within three months of settling of bills after taking treatment.

How to Apply?

1)Applications Should be submitted in the prescribed proforma along with a copy of the income certificate issued by the Tahsildar and on the estimate by the hospital / nursing home approved by the government.

2) To be submitted (In-Person) at the following address

“To

The Member Secretary

Karnataka State Wakf Foundation for Women Development,

Room No.215, 2nd Floor,

Vikasa Soudha,Bangalore-560001.”

What are the Required Documents ?

1) Income Certificate copy issued by Tahsildar (Below Rs 1, 20,000/-)

2) Estimate provided by hospital/ nurshng Home approved.

Abbas Shareef told News18 that this scheme will not apply to those patients who are being treated in neighbouring states, this scheme is meant only for Karnataka residents who are treated in private hospitals in Karnataka.

