Karnataka Will Take Call on Free Distribution of Covid-19 Vaccine When It's Available: Deputy CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday hinted that the COVID-19 vaccine, once available, might be administered free of cost to citizens, as he pointed to the universal vaccination undertaken by the government in the past. He, however, also maintained that the government would take a decision on this once the vaccine is available.

"Once the vaccine comes, the government will decide on it. Till now the government has been giving universal vaccination for free, so it will continue. The Chief Minister will decide on it," Narayan said in response to a question about providing COVID vaccine free of cost, as announced by some other states. Speaking to reporters here, he said during the prevalence of communicable diseases, governments have to come forward for the protection of society and fulfill its needs.

Narayan is also the member of state government's COVID-19 task force. On Thursday, the BJP in its manifesto for the Bihar assembly elections promised free COVID-19 vaccines, once it is available, for all.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan too have assured free immunisation against coronavirus for all sections of people in their states as soon as a vaccine is made available. However, official sources told .